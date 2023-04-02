Xgimi MoGo 2 et MoGo 2 Pro : DLP LED nomades 720p et 1080p

Successors to the Mogo and Mogo Pro (already tested on the blog), the Mogo 2 (€399) and Mogo 2 Pro (€599) are two portable all-in-one DLP video projectors (audio and video).

The less expensive (Mogo 2) has a simulated HD resolution (720p) and the second a definition (also simulated) Full HD (1080p) from the same 0.23″ DMD chip from Texas Instruments (therefore with XPR processing for both from a native resolution of 960 × 540 lines.

Their light sources are based on LED diodes and they are capable of delivering 400 lumens. Exit the integrated battery of previous models, the “2” must be connected to the network or to an additional battery thanks to their USB-C port. There is also an end to the partnership with Harman Kardon for the sound system which is now entrusted to the manufacturer’s own speakers for a power of 2x8W;

XGIMI MoGo Pro and Mogo Pro 2

They support HDR10 video formats by downscaling and are 3D Ready with DLP-Link glasses. Like the brand’s latest generations of projectors, they do not have a mechanical zoom, only electronic.

The Mogo Pro 2 features the newest version of Intelligent Screen Adaption 2.0 (ISA 2.0) which automatically corrects image keystone and performs real-time focusing and electronic keystone management. This function is supplemented by eye protection via a presence detector which automatically puts the image on standby as soon as a person passes through the projection field.

The MoGo 2, for its part, is limited to the ISA 1.0 function, which does not include continuous correction and focusing, but offers intelligent alignment of the projected image, automatic correction of keystone distortion on horizontal and vertical axes up to 40 degrees.

With their throw ratio of 1:2:1 a 3 meter setback will result in an image base of 2.50 meters.

The OS is based on Android TV 11 with the ability to download apps but unlike the recently tested Emotn N1, Netflix is ​​not supported by the projector internally.

The Mogo 2 and Mogo 2 Pro are already available for sale.