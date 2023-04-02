German dark rockers SCHATTENMANN announce their new album “Día De Muertos” for June 2023! The music video for the latest single “Dickpic” is now available on all streaming platforms and on YouTube!





Die Dark Rock / Industrial Metal Band SCHATTENMANN has announced the first details about their upcoming new studio album! Day of the Dead will be released on June 30th, 2023 via AFM Records, pre-orders are from April 7th HERE possible!



Singles that have already been released, such as “Menschenhater” and “Hands Up”, have delighted their loyal fan base and got them in the mood for the upcoming album. Today the band presented a new music video for another song that deals with socially and socio-critical topics in the usual SCHATTENMANN manner.

So frontman Frank Herzig about the new single “Dickpic”:

“It’s unbelievable how many women get unsolicited dick pics and how widespread this topic is. Even criminal liability has hardly changed anything. With our song we would like to draw attention to this topic and show the men who send this kind of pictures that it is an absolute no-go. After the line of text: “Let it be love, love at first sight, please send me a dick pic” everyone should have understood that you can’t win a woman’s heart with a penis photo, but that the opposite happens.”

Already on their last album, Chaos (2021, AFM Records), the band presented themselves harder, more metallic, more multifaceted and more uncompromising in terms of content than ever before. Metalheads and lovers of dark rock sounds get their money’s worth with SCHATTENMANN, so the quartet has taken a decisive step and has brought the essence of new songs into the focus of an uncompromising sound with relentless consistency: With Chaos, SCHATTENMANN have their sound influenced by metal and Industrial skilfully expanded with modern and gripping elements. Thanks to their unique sound and their profound music, SCHATTENMANN has developed into one of the most promising bands in the German metal scene. Her upcoming album Día De Muertos is no exception and promises to take her fans on an even more intense journey in the process.

Experience SCHATTENMANN this spring together with SCARLET DORN on a larger scale CHAOS TOUR 2023:

01.04.23 (DE) Mannheim / MS CC

04/08/23 (DE) Hamburg / market hall

09.04.23 (DE) Leipzig / Hellraiser

04/14/23 (DE) Munich / Backstage

04/15/23 (DE) Cologne / Club Volta

04/21/23 (DE) Berlin / machine house

22.04.23 (DE) Hanover / music center

April 29, 2023 (DE) Rüsselsheim / The cattle

04/30/23 (DE) Nuremberg / The Cult

05.05.23 (DE) Oberhausen / cult temple

06.05.23 (DE) Bremen Tivoli

