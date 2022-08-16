Home Health Samsung will adjust memory production to speed up DDR5, reduce DDR4 prices, phase out DDR3 | XFastest News
Health

Samsung will adjust memory production to speed up DDR5, reduce DDR4 prices, phase out DDR3 | XFastest News

by admin
Samsung will adjust memory production to speed up DDR5, reduce DDR4 prices, phase out DDR3 | XFastest News

At present, the industry is transitioning from DDR4 memory to DDR5 memory. AMD is about to release Ryzen 7000 series processors and AM5 platforms, and Intel will also replace Alder Lake with Raptor Lake, which is believed to speed up this process. Memory manufacturers will also adjust the supply of different types of memory as new platforms are launched.

According to Wccftech, Samsung plans to adjust the production of its memory: first, it will gradually reduce the production quantity of DDR3 memory, while reducing the inventory level of DDR3 memory; secondly, it will change the pricing strategy of DDR4 memory, reduce the price of DDR4 memory, make more It is cost-effective, although from the perspective of manufacturing cost, the decline and speed are a little “unreasonable”; in the end, it will increase the production of DDR5 memory and increase the inventory. Samsung hopes that the industry will change the view of DDR5 memory and make it faster to become a system and equipment as standard.

This is not the first time Samsung has implemented such a more aggressive pricing strategy. As the largest memory chip supplier in the market, its strategy will directly affect the supply and price of the memory market. Generally, this approach is intended to allow the market to adopt the new memory faster and be more profitable in terms of revenue.

In addition to Samsung, another major manufacturer, SK Hynix, is also reducing the inventory of DDR3 memory, increasing the production of DDR5 memory in the process. However, some people in the industry worry that under the current strategy and consumption environment, the growth of the entire DRAM market will become more limited. In addition, due to the high cost of input, each memory manufacturer is currently slow to upgrade in terms of technology.

See also  Covid Omicron, Ceinge: 'In Italy, new sub-variant BA.2.3, at 20%'

source

Further reading:

You may also like

ciele athletics new product debut.Sweatshirt with hoodies that...

Tom Holland takes a break from social media:...

To lose weight and lower blood pressure, we...

Diabetes, the alarm of Udine doctors for the...

Finally on holiday. And as always, the baby...

“Alterations in the blood of those who are...

The spray that repels viruses and bacteria from...

Valentina, the dream is Medicine Relax in the...

How can you not love a car/Old Mustang...

Former Rockstar Employee Says “GTA6” Graphics Are Very...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy