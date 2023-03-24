The team directed by Dr. Alessandro Giamberti will allow the patient to avoid a heart transplant as an adult

At just 15 months old, little Matilda underwent a very delicate heart operation at the San Donato Polyclinic, unique in its complexity in the world, which prevented her from undergoing a transplant when she is an adult.

After only 15 days of hospitalization, 5 of which spent in intensive care and another 10 in the ward, the little girl has already returned to her home in Sondalo, in the province of Sondrio, together with her mother Federica and her father Antonio who, after so many difficult, they finally found their smile again.

The diagnosis of the very young patient had been made at the Buzzi hospital in Milan when she was still in the womb. Thanks to a collaboration between the two hospitals, her case was submitted to the team of the Policlinico San Donato for pediatric cardiac surgery and adult congenital heart surgery, directed by Dr. Alessandro Giamberti.

Matilda’s heart had congenitally correct transposition of the great arteries, as well as an interventricular septal defect and the so-called “Ebstein anomaly” affecting the tricuspid valve.

The staff of the Polyclinic who treated the little Matilda Once she reached 15 months of life, with a body weight suitable to withstand the operation, the little girl was hospitalized at the San Donato Polyclinic, to undergo the modified double switch operation, one of the few ever performed in the world.

And it was also the first international operation of such a high complexity to be performed with a new perfusion system that reduced the times of external breathing. Dr. Alessandro Varrica, pediatric cardiac and adult congenital surgeon explains: «We had two options, either highly complex anatomical correction, completely resolving the pathological picture of the child, or a less risky physiological correction operation, which it would have completely solved the anatomical problem, and therefore with the prospect, for the child, of having to undergo, after a few years, other surgical interventions that were never definitive. We courageously chose the first path – he concludes -, strengthened by the competence for highly complex interventions and strengthened by the trust of the child’s parents who completely relied onbetween the bride”.

The parents say happily: «In this journey during which we have accompanied our daughter, the greatest strength that has allowed us to face each phase with courage have been the great professionalism and the emotional support that we have receivedseen by doctors; this allows us to look to the future of our family with great serenity».