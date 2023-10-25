San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Puerto Rico is the First Hospital to Acquire Innovative Diagnostic Tool for Pneumology

San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Puerto Rico Acquires Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Equipment

By: Luisa Ochoa

October 25, 2023

The San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce has made history by becoming the first hospital institution in Puerto Rico to obtain the innovative ION equipment for diagnosis in Pneumology interventional and thoracic. With an investment exceeding $3 million, this state-of-the-art machinery is set to revolutionize lung cancer diagnosis on the island.

The acquisition of the ION equipment also brings another significant milestone for the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center: it now houses the only interventional pulmonologists on the island trained in the use of this machinery. Dr. Giovanni Veloz and Dr. Keren Méndez will be at the forefront of diagnosing and treating patients using this cutting-edge technology.

Rafael Alvarado, the operational executive director of the hospital institution, stated, “For the CMESL, this is a giant leap in the health industry in Puerto Rico. Lung cancer claims the lives of thousands of people every day due to late diagnoses, and this new system will help us save lives.”

Dr. Giovanni Veloz, interventional pulmonologist and intensivist, expressed his optimism about the potential of this new equipment. He said, “Twenty years ago, the robotic surgery team revolutionized the standards of care in the health sector worldwide. Today, we have that same opportunity with this diagnostic robotics equipment to give lung cancer patients a chance at life before it is too late.”

The ION equipment will significantly improve early detection rates for lung cancer, as it can identify small nodules that often go unnoticed. Additionally, it allows for precise biopsies, resulting in accurate and early-stage diagnoses. This, in turn, increases the chances of survival and reduces complications.

The San Lucas Pneumology Interventional Center is fully equipped with specialists in Pneumology intensivist and Pneumology interventional, supported by a dedicated respiratory care team. This comprehensive approach ensures that patients in the Ponce area and throughout Puerto Rico receive exemplary care without having to leave the island.

Dr. Keren Méndez, interventional pulmonologist and intensivist at the CMESL, highlighted the importance of the new equipment in diagnosing lung cancer early. She explained, “1 cm nodules can grow to 3 cm in a period of 6 months. Before acquiring this equipment, many specialists chose not to perform biopsies on these tiny nodules. But now, we can identify nodules that develop in the peripheral areas of the lungs, where 70% of nodules form.”

The introduction of the ION equipment is expected to have a significant impact on survival rates for lung cancer patients. Typically, a small biopsy-positive nodule represents early-stage lung cancer, and with this advanced technology, the survival rate is expected to increase from 22% to 90% for patients who are diagnosed and treated promptly.

For more information about the San Lucas Ponce Episcopal Medical Center and its services, please visit www.sanlucaspr.org or contact them at 787-844-2080. Stay connected with the institute through their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

