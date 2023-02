Ansa

The effectiveness of sanctions on Russia can be adapted “only if they are applied, in addition to the countries of the G7even from those of the G20“. Said the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti on the sidelines of the G7 a Bangalorein India, in the session dedicated to support for Ukraine. “If the efforts made so far in this direction did not bring the expected results – he explained -, it was for this reason. If the G20 countries do not apply the sanctions, Russia bypasses the obstacle“.