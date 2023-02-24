9
- [Internet Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting the Employment of Young and Elderly to Realize “Silver Bonus”” yesterday, and today I saw the news “60-year-old ZTO express sorting worker died suddenly at work in the early morning” China Digital Times
- A 60-year-old courier died unexpectedly and the official will launch a labor quota pilot to avoid overwork drive home
- The 60-year-old sorter of ZTO Express died suddenly on the job in the early morning Sina
- The 60-year-old sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning, ZTO responded! Can it be considered a work injury?Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security: 60 years old does not belong to the category of laborers…_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal China Economic Net
- A 60-year-old ZTO express sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning. Family members: the company evaded drive home
- View full coverage on Google News
See also On the first day of the Spring Festival, Jiaxing traffic police department "full firepower" to ensure road traffic safety