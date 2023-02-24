Home News [Online Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting Employment of Young and Elderly to Realize “Silver Bonus”” yesterday, and today saw the news that “60-year-old ZTO Express sorter died suddenly at work in the early morning” – China Digital Times
[Online Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting Employment of Young and Elderly to Realize “Silver Bonus”” yesterday, and today saw the news that “60-year-old ZTO Express sorter died suddenly at work in the early morning” – China Digital Times

[Online Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting Employment of Young and Elderly to Realize “Silver Bonus”” yesterday, and today saw the news that “60-year-old ZTO Express sorter died suddenly at work in the early morning” – China Digital Times
  1. [Internet Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting the Employment of Young and Elderly to Realize “Silver Bonus”” yesterday, and today I saw the news “60-year-old ZTO express sorting worker died suddenly at work in the early morning” China Digital Times
  2. A 60-year-old courier died unexpectedly and the official will launch a labor quota pilot to avoid overwork drive home
  3. The 60-year-old sorter of ZTO Express died suddenly on the job in the early morning Sina
  4. The 60-year-old sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning, ZTO responded! Can it be considered a work injury?Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security: 60 years old does not belong to the category of laborers…_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal China Economic Net
  5. A 60-year-old ZTO express sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning. Family members: the company evaded drive home
