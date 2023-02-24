A train in Ohio, USA, derailed and caught fire, causing black smoke to rise over the city.

Overseas Network, February 24th According to a report by CBS on February 23, officials in Ohio said on the same day that it was estimated that the number of animals killed in the “poison train” accident in the state was as high as 43,700, and the time required to restore the local environment is still uncertain.

Last week, Ohio officials said they estimated that 3,500 aquatic animals were killed in the derailment of the train and the spread of toxic gases. But on the 23rd, Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said that the latest estimates show that the total number of dead animals within 5 miles of the scene exceeded 43,700, including fish, amphibians and Invertebrates.

At the news conference, Merz said it remains to be seen how long it will take for the local environment to fully recover, “We don’t have an answer to that.” She also said officials are still not sure whether the accident will have long-term effects.

On February 3, a train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed and caught fire in Ohio, USA, and a variety of toxic chemicals leaked. Many local residents have symptoms of discomfort and are frustrated by the lack of more assistance. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

