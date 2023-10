Sandra Ciesek welcomes you on the creaking stairs, the Institute for Virology at the University of Frankfurt was built in the 19th century, herringbone parquet floors at your feet, airplanes fly past the window every minute. The virologist was very present in public during the corona pandemic; she spoke regularly on the NDR podcast “Coronavirus Update”. Things have become quieter recently, but Covid, as will become clear this fall at the latest, has neither left humanity nor science.

