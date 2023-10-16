films, series and programs to watch on October 15th…

There are many alternatives available to viewers on TV this evening, starting with the proposal of Rai 1, which in prime time continues the programming of the episodes of the second season of Heartstelevision series with protagonist Pilar Fogliati. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with Free fall – The bestwhile for current affairs there is space for Forehand and backhand e In ondascheduled respectively at 9.20pm on Rete 4 and at 9.15pm on La 7. Also noteworthy is the return of Fabio Fazio and his talk show What’s the weather likeset at 8:00 pm in the new location on Nove.

There are also several options when it comes to cinema on TV tonight. In prime time, TV 8 offers Spider-Man: Far From Home Of Jon Wattswhile Rai Movie responds with an evening full of action, broadcasting in succession Entrapment Of Jon Amiel e The Tourist Of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Finally, the programming of Iris, which broadcasts first, is worth mentioning Sobibor – The great escape and to follow Alexanderhistorical blockbuster signed by Oliver Stone. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us on TV tonight.

Tonight on TV: films, series and programs to watch on October 15, 2023

Choose NOW TV – all Sky Sport streaming for you

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick… Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start the…Home theater quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Images will come to life with the immersive…

Rai 1

9.25pm ​​– Hearts (television series, season 2 episodes 5-6)

11.35pm – TG 1 Evening (newscast)

11.40pm – Special TG 1 (current affairs)

00:50 – What’s the weather like (weather forecast)

00:55 – Applause (column)

01:55 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 2

9.00pm – The boarding school (real TV)

11.30pm – Sporting Sunday (sports column)

01:05 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:10 – Date at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:55 – Report (reportage)

23:15 – Fame d’amore (docureality)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current affairs)

00:25 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:30 – In half an hour (current events)

Network 4

9.20pm – Forehand and backhand (current events)

00:50 – Red Snake (film by Caroline Fourest, 2019)

Channel 5

9.20pm – Free fall – The best (quiz)

00:30 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

9.20pm – FBI: Most Wanted (television series, season 4 episodes 18-19)

11.05pm – Law & Order: Special Unit (television series, season 23 episodes 20-21-22)

01:35 – E-Planet (column)

The 7

21:15 – On air (news)

11.15pm – Uozzap (column)

11.55pm – Room with a view (column)

TV 8

21:30 – Spider-Man: Far From Home (film di Jon Watts, 2019)

11.45pm – Beijing Express – The Way of the Indies (reality show)

New ones

8.00pm – What’s the weather like (talk show)

00:00 – Suddenly Bergamo (documentary)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Entrapment (film by Jon Amiel, 1999)

23:05 – The Tourist (film by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2010)

00:50 – Before I Go to Sleep (film di Rowan Joffé, 2014)

Iris

21:00 – Sobibor – The Great Escape (film by Konstantin Jur’evič Chabenskij, 2018)

11.30pm – Alexander (film by Oliver Stone, 2004)

Cielo

9.15pm – The Hyena (film by Joe D’Amato, 1997)

11.15pm – The nun in sin (film by Dario Donati, 1986)

Rai 4

9.20pm – The Last Legion (film by Doug Lefler, 2007)

23:00 – Killerman (film on Malik Bader, 2019)

00:55 – Anica – Date at the cinema (column)

01:00 – Rogue Warfare 2 – Enemy Territory (film by Mike Gunther, 2019)

Rai 5

9.15pm – Wild Mexico (documentary)

10.10pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

11.05pm – Paul, Mick and the others (documentary)

00:45 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:20 – Coffee (column)

Films and television series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

PHILIPS 50Pus8507 50 Inch 4K Smart TV Uhd LED Android Tv… HDR TECHNOLOGY: for the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: the exclusive Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer the best cinema experience: this TV supports the…

Share this: Facebook

X

