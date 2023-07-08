New Fiat 600e, the electric revolution begins in segment B

The 4th of July makes history again: presented the New Fiat 600e, destined to make the electric revolution in the B segment.

From social clues to the presentation of the New Fiat 600e

A June the photos popped by socialnow, the official presentation of the New Fiat 600e. The great new addition to the brand’s range which marks its return to the B segment.

Above all, FIAT continues to be at the forefront of sustainable urban mobility. And it does so by taking everything you love about the B segment.

Here’s how it improves it in every aspect: more space, more range, more feeling of Sweet life. Thus, the New Fiat 600e takes the best of the B and B-SUV worlds and offers a beautiful, joyful and pampered driving experience.

FIAT 600 a best-seller from the 1950s

Its predecessor and best-seller Fiat 600 from the 1950s is the progenitor of the family. Thus, the New Fiat 600e is at the heart of the rapidly growing B-segment.

This represents the ideal solution for both city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Not only that, it is the perfect embodiment of the brand’s values ​​of Italian style and sustainability.

It’s nice and fresh, it has a generous size of 4.17 meters in length with a comfortable habitability for 5 people.

The best-in-class front luggage compartment boasts a range of over 400 km (WLTP combined cycle) and more than 600 km in the city (WLTP urban cycle) and offers state-of-the-art safety features.

Two versions available

Available in 2 different full electric versions, New Fiat 600e La Prima and New Fiat (600e) RED.

This is a family friendly solution to fully experience the pure Italian Dolce Vita, with an eye to the environment and a care for social causes.

How it is made

Available like 5 doors, the New Fiat 600e offers impressive roominess with its 5 seats. And 15 liters of internal space.

Customers can store their belongings in the elegant central tunnel. This one features custom padding and flexible cup holders for a comfortable break.

While, in the seat pockets and in the strategic front glove compartments. The boot is also generously sized as it boasts 360 liters of cargo capacity.

Versatility and space

In addition to the versatility of space, the model is characterized by a large electrical capacity. The lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54 kWh. These have arange of over 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and over 600 km in the urban cycle.

Above all, they make the car ideal for both everyday city use. And weekend getaways.

To optimize charging times there is a 100 kW fast charging system.

For example, it takes less than half an hour to charge the battery to 80%. More or less the same time it takes to load the car for a weekend away. The model has a 11 kW on-board charger it’s a Mode 3 cable for charging at home or in publicwhich guarantees a full charge in less than 6 hours.

Engine power

Il motor from the power of 115 kWprovides aacceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds.

Why is it the big sister of the 500e?

The they also call the older sister of the 500eas it takes its name from 600 original. And it brings all the Italian freshness and style.

His exterior and interior design perfectly embodies Italian beauty and the philosophy of the Dolce Vita.

In short, it offers a real sensory pleasure as rooted in the Italian DNA. Compared to the New 500, its enhanced look presents a sharper and more decisive face.

A renewed signature in 600 chrome both on the front and on the sides and a renewed LED lighting identity. The elegant but dynamic external appearance is enhanced by the larger wheels (up to 18” and a diameter of 690 mm).

From the side skirts and the matt black wheel arches, while the typical Italian flair is also found in the Italian flag in the rear bumper.

Extreme, decisive lines and chromotherapy

Several fascinating features underline its exterior lines, such as high-gloss black details, chrome accents and light cues on the taillights.

Inside perfectly embodies the Italian Sweet Life and the most pop soul of the Brand. Thanks to numerous features specifically designed to offer the best pampering experience.

Above all, the The new Fiat 600e is the first compact to offer chromotherapy. Customers can select up to 8 different colors for both ambient light and for radio ambience, with a predefined ton sur ton combination and a total of 64 different selectable combinations, for an unprecedented chromatic surround experience. For a complete Italian spa moment, the driver’s seat features electric seat adjustment and a back massage function, to relax after a long journey or a busy day’s work.

I seats in ivory synthetic leather with FIAT monogram with turquoise accents and 3-stage heating for maximum comfort and premiumness.

Velor floor mats, 40/60 rear seats, USB type A and type C + type C on the 2nd row, a wireless charger for smartphones and keyless entry with proximity sensor – so you’ll never forget the car is unlocked – complete the equipment for a comfortable and pleasant driving experience.

Augmented technology: state-of-the-art connectivity and safety features

The New Fiat 600e is also packed with cutting-edge safety and assistance equipment that makes it ready for everyday life. Offers level 2 assisted drivingbringing all the benefits associated with your trip.

Il sistema Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) brakes or accelerates in response to any car; the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist reads the speed limits and advises you to enforce them, while the Blind Spot Detection uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor blind spots and warn of any obstacles with warning lights on the outside rear view mirror.

The cutting-edge technology also includes the Stop&Go function. Electric parking brake, autonomous emergency braking to recognize cyclists and pedestrians, and drowsiness detection to monitor driver concentration levels. Finally, i 360° sensors and the 180° reversing camera with dynamic grid help to avoid any obstacles when parking or performing complex manoeuvres.

In terms of comfort and connectivity, the New Fiat 600e is packed with numerous features that will make every journey much more pleasant and joyful. Equipped with a hands-free electric tailgate – a joy for all those parents who always have a thousand things in hand -, all electric windows, automatic climate control, twilight and rain sensors.

The offer is completed by an audio system 6 speakers, fully customizable 10.25″ radio with Navi, CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, 7″ digital instrument panel and connected services.

Fiat 600e offers i Uconnect services to support customers on a daily basissuch as voice commands to communicate with the connected on-board navigator, the TomTom navigation systemwhose maps update automatically, which displays all the charging stations available on the route and provides real-time information on the availability of free parking on public roads, to save time and money on journeys.

and with theapplication FIAT enjoy more comfort has never been easierin fact, numerous commands are available to use some car functions even remotely (e.g. use of lights, horn, centralized opening/closing of doors, heating or air conditioning).

The top of the La Prima range and the most accessible (RED)

Perfectly suited to those young customers looking for an ethical and environmentally sustainable mobility solution, the New Fiat (600e) RED represents the more accessible version of the New Fiat 600e and it is a further step of a partnership with (RED) launched in 2021 from the belief that each of us can lead the change. Following in the footsteps of the Nuova (500) RED, the mission is to be “good for people and good for the planet”: it is in fact electric, to respect the environment and contribute to a more sustainable future.

This mission now goes even further with (RED), the organization founded in 2006 to fight AIDS and ensure that preventable and curable diseases are for all.

The red color as a distinctive trait, both on the outside – from the bodywork to the front and rear logos, – and on the inside – dashboard fascia and design cues on the exclusive seats in recycled fabric. The (RED) cladding of the clever center tunnel serves as a further reminder of the partnership. Two other colors are available to further customize it: black and white.

AND available in 4 different colors that recall the beauty and natural landscapes of Italy: Sole d’Italia, Mare d’Italia, Terra d’Italia, Cielo d’Italia. Finally, the first units arriving on the Italian market by September.

