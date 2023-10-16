Home » Al-Saeed Al-Saroukh wins the presidency of the Regional Council of Justice in the Tangier Appeal
Al-Saeed Al-Saroukh wins the presidency of the Regional Council of Justice in the Tangier Appeal

Electronic Science – Muhammad Kamashin

Al-Saeed Al-Saroukh won the presidency of the Regional Council of Justice, in the elections that took place today, Sunday, October 15, at the Court of Appeal in Tangier.

Al-Saroukh received 107 votes, out of a total of 207 voters, while 29 others were absent from the total number of 236 registered in the voting office.

A group of speculations confirmed that Al-Saroukh won the presidency of the Council, due to the man’s skill in communicating with his fellow Apostles, and his constant presence alongside them in the most important and prominent positions and stations, both combative and professional, which made him a source of appreciation and respect among a wide segment of the Apostles in the Tangier-Tetouan Al Hoceima region. .

In his answer to his program, before the elections were held, Al-Saroukh stressed that the key to success that the winner of the mission must be armed with is his ability to translate the program into reality, and that the point is not in underlining the programs and writing them on paper, but rather in the credibility of the work, and the ability to download that program. In reality.

One of the most important things with which Al-Saroukh opened its new management phase was the proposal to hold a general communication meeting next November in order to formulate recommendations and a project based on these recommendations that would answer Al-Qaeda’s demands, express its pulse and aspirations, and be the basis of any electoral program, stressing that the electoral program must He emerges from the concept of ink on paper and sweet procrastination expressions, to reality, and worships the methods for downloading and implementing it, not the other way around.

