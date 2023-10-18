Home » sanitation deficiencies, four commercial activities suspended
Health

sanitation deficiencies, four commercial activities suspended

by admin
sanitation deficiencies, four commercial activities suspended

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Lecceas part of controls aimed at verifying the authenticity of products, the repression of food fraud and the possession of the requirements for the production and marketing of food and drinks, have intensified inspections in the production and marketing sector of wines and spirits , takeaway gastronomy and food retail.

The most frequent irregularities concerned the lack of the required registrations for the start of activities, hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies, failure to apply company self-control procedures and failure to apply procedures relating to food traceability.

The checks led to the notification of violations of an administrative nature for several thousand euros, the closure of four commercial establishments worth over 950,000 euros and the seizure of a large quantity of various foods without information relating to food traceability.

See also  "TGS2021 Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online" finally begins! The latest game information will be released for four consecutive days! -funglr Games

You may also like

Free Screening for Osteoporosis Risk Factors: World Health...

Mother leaves father on daughter’s 18th birthday: “Duty...

Controversy Surrounding Pharmacy Testing Raises Concerns for Medical...

Illegal betting, Sandro Tonali bet on Milan: «Now...

Surge in Locally Transmitted Dengue Cases in Italy...

Breast cancer in men: “Women receive better care”

Tumors, geneticist Novelli: “Here’s how to intercept the...

Regions Raise Concerns and Demand Agreement in Italian...

Caramelize onions: Simple recipe

Preventing diseases to live better and longer (and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy