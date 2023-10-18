sanitation deficiencies, four commercial activities suspended

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Lecceas part of controls aimed at verifying the authenticity of products, the repression of food fraud and the possession of the requirements for the production and marketing of food and drinks, have intensified inspections in the production and marketing sector of wines and spirits , takeaway gastronomy and food retail.

The most frequent irregularities concerned the lack of the required registrations for the start of activities, hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies, failure to apply company self-control procedures and failure to apply procedures relating to food traceability.

The checks led to the notification of violations of an administrative nature for several thousand euros, the closure of four commercial establishments worth over 950,000 euros and the seizure of a large quantity of various foods without information relating to food traceability.

