Marco Mengoni with Two lives wins the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival (THE PHOTO). In second place is Lazza with Ashthird Mr Rain with Super heroesfourth last with Albafifth Tananai with Tango (THE COMPLETE RANKING). Colapesce and Dimartino with Splash they win both the Mia Martini Critics Award and the Lucio Dalla Press Office. The Sergio Bardotti Award for the best text went to Coma_Cose con The farewell. The Giancarlo Bigazzi Prize for the best composition, assigned by the Festival orchestra, goes to Marco Mengoni with Two lives.

The evening had opened with Mameli’s anthem played by the Air Force band, with the Ariston audience standing up to sing (THE EVENING BY EVENING GUIDE – ALL THE LYRICS OF THE SONGS). Amadeus introduced Gianni Morandi who dedicated a moved and moving tribute to Lucio Dalla singing Great square, Futura e Caruso, with the audience standing and yelling “Lucio, Lucio, Lucio”. Co-host Chiara Ferragni, already present during the opening night (THE CONDUCTOR – ALL THE LOOKS OF CHIARA FERRAGNI AT THE FESTIVAL), who gave Anna, wife of Gianni Morandi, a stole like the one she wore on the first night with the words “Ti I would marry another hundred times”, a phrase that her husband had dedicated to her. To open the race was Elodie with Due and a marriage proposal also came from the audience (ELODIE’S LOOKS). All the artists have re-proposed the songs (OUR REPORT CARDS). Rosa Chemical kissed Fedez at the end of her performance by mimicking a relationship. A gesture about which Fiorello joked: “Tomorrow the Rai top management will jump”. Madame thanked Amadeus and returned to the controversies relating to the green pass: “This was a very difficult Sanremo for me. To cover a hundred metres, I ran a thousand”. Ornella Vanoni sang Vyes, Valentina, The rendezvous, Eternity e One more reason. Depeche Mode performed with Ghosts Again e Personal Jesus, Gino Paoli moved the audience on the notes of A long love story, Flavor of salt e The sky in a room. Achille Lauro sang a medley of his great hits from the stage of the Suzuki Stage in Piazza Colombo. Charles Leclerc was also in the audience. Luisa Ranieri is also a guest on stage. During the episode, Amadeus read a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.