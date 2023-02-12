Nataša Bekvalac went on vacation to Dubai, and revealed to her followers that she gained four kilograms.

The singer is not giving up the battle with cigarettes, and now she is again decided to do her best to stop smoking. As she explained in her story, she hasn’t lit a single cigarette for 12 days, but she gained four kilograms because of it. Nataša posed on a lounger in the bathroom, and the photo was accompanied by the aforementioned description.

“This doll hasn’t smoked for 12 days and is 4 kilos heavier,” the singer wrote. Let’s remind you that Nataša talked about her struggle with cigarettes before, and pointed out that it is not easy for her to overcome that vice.

“In addition to the fight with kilograms, one of the most difficult battles, and it’s not that I didn’t fight them, is the fight with cigarettes. This addictive disease in the international classification has the code F17. So, I have the code,” admitted Nataša Bekvalac, who has the full support of her family .

