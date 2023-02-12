Home Health Sanremo: Depeche Mode, electronic shock at the Ariston – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – SANREMO, FEBRUARY 11 – Depeche Mode, super guests of the final of the Sanremo festival, are arriving at the Ariston.

The band, orphaned by Andy Fletcher who passed away in recent months, presented a world preview of Ghosts Again, the single released yesterday that anticipates the new album Memento Mori, out on March 24th.

Martin Gore, who didn’t give up his usual swings, and Dave Gahan then sang one of their hits, Personal Jesus. (HANDLE).

