China News Service, February 12th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 12th to the 13th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and northern Huanghuai. There were moderate rains in southern Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, northern South China, and eastern Guizhou, and heavy rains in parts of central and northern Jiangnan. From the 12th to the 14th, affected by the strong cold air, most of the central and eastern regions experienced a drop in temperature of 4-8°C, and local temperatures in southern Jiangnan and northern South China dropped by more than 10°C.

Widespread rain and snow in the Mid-East

From the 12th to the 13th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and northern Huanghuai. There were moderate rains in southern Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, northern South China, and eastern Guizhou, and heavy rains in parts of central and northern Jiangnan.

From the 16th to the 18th, there will be light snow or sleet from west to east in the eastern part of Northwest China, central and southern North China, central and southern Northeast China, and central and eastern Huanghuai. Some areas will have moderate snow and local heavy snow; There was light rain in southern and northern parts of South China, and moderate rain in parts of southern Yunnan and central Jiangnan.

Cold air hits central and eastern regions

From the 12th to the 14th, due to the influence of strong cold air, most of the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of 4-8°C, and local temperatures in southern Jiangnan and northern South China will drop by more than 10°C. Jiangnan and the north will be accompanied by 4-5 levels Northerly wind, gust around level 6. In addition, from the 18th to the 20th, there will be another weak cold air affecting the central and eastern regions of our country.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on February 12th to 08:00 on the 13th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang and areas along the Tianshan Mountains, eastern Tibet, most of Northwest China, most of North China, and northern Huanghuai. Heavy snowfall (5-8mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet, eastern Gansu, eastern Shanxi, and western Hebei; light to moderate rain in parts of southern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, eastern southwest, and northern South China , Among them, there were heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of southern Anhui, northeastern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, and northern Zhejiang. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Tibet, southern Hebei, Huanghuai, eastern Jiangnan, and northern Jiangxi.

National precipitation forecast map (from 08:00 on February 12th to 08:00 on February 13th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on February 13th to 08:00 on February 14th, some areas in eastern Tibet, central and eastern Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, central and southern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, western Henan, northwestern Hubei, and northern Sichuan plateau experienced light to moderate snow or Sleet; most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, eastern southwest, southern China, Taiwan Island and other places have light rain. Among them, there are parts of southern Zhejiang, northern Fujian, northeastern Sichuan Basin, and central and western Guangdong. Moderate rain. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, central and southern Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, and eastern Jiangnan.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on February 13th to 08:00 on the 14th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on February 14th to 08:00 on the 15th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of central and southern Shanxi; western Henan, central and eastern Sichuan Basin, most of Hunan, western Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, most of Fujian, and eastern Yunnan There was light rain in parts of , central and eastern South China, Taiwan Island and other places. There are 5-7 winds in parts of Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, eastern Zhejiang, northern Tibet, and western Qinghai.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on February 14th to 08:00 on the 15th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

[

责编：丁玉冰 ]