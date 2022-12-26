The WHO is concerned about Covid infections in China, caution is needed and Beijing needs to provide specific information on the cases.

L’World Health Organization (WHO) has stated its concern about the situation Covid in Chinese. About that, Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusWHO general during a press conference announced the request to Beijing for precise information on cases, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.

After a succession of protests, the decision to abandon the zero Covid policy in December and to lift almost all the restrictions that existed proved to be a double-edged sword. China risks being hit by a wave of infections!

China: the Covid situation is causing concern

The number of dead and the attempt by the authorities to hide the full crematoria is a clear sign of the drama that is taking place in China. The concern is directed towards new possibilities mutations del virus.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price he stated that they are aware that every time the virus spreads it can change and generate a new danger. India’s Federal Ministry of Health has instructed state authorities to step up genome sequencing of Covid cases precisely because of the growing increase by China. But also in the United States, in Japan, in South Korea e in Brazilwith the focus of tracing potentials variants future.

The Chinese authorities have declared it impossible to trace the number of infections and in fact the figures are not consistent with the reports of deaths and the activities of the funeral home. Testimonies attesting the activity of the crematoria arrive in the country.

It is not possible to certify the number of deaths and the authorities report Tuesday’s Covid deaths at 5 people. But this figure is also contradicted by reporters from theAfp that they could see outside the crematorium of Dongjiao more than 12 transports, mostly hearses.

The infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti declares on his social channels that it is advisable to be careful especially with those coming from China, the situation appears worrying, between infections, deaths and crematoria. This drama is attributable to specific errors: the lack of vaccination with vaccines that worked and the lack of investment in drugs and treatments for Covid.