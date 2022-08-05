Introduce the best auxiliary tools for creators:​​​​​​​TourBox Elite out of the box, many people who are new to design software, whether it is Photoshop, illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, etc., believe that everyone is just starting to use it. At times, it must take a lot of effort to memorize various shortcut keys, such as Ctrl + X, Alt + Shift + X … and the like. Although you can continue to use the tools without memorizing these shortcut keys, the work efficiency is relatively low, and some functions are hidden very secretly. For some beginners, it takes a long time to memorize and memorize them. In order to solve these troubles you and I have encountered (yes! I am also XD), some manufacturers have designed a product that can directly correspond to various shortcut keys into hardware keys. Different key combinations have developed more than 100 sets of shortcut commands. This powerful thing is the “​​​​​​​TourBox Elite” we are going to introduce today:

Buy TourBox Elite here (please click me)

※For pre-orders other than general online purchases, please read the shipping time instructions on the website.※

​​​​​​​TourBox Elite Unpacking

The contents of TourBox Elite are quite simple, TourBox Elite main unit*1, multi-language instruction manual, AA battery*2:



It is very thoughtful to come with two AAA batteries, but it is recommended to replace it with rechargeable batteries. On the one hand, it is for environmental protection, and on the other hand, it will not cause damage to the TourBox Elite due to battery leakage. In addition, the TourBox Elite only needs to install a battery when you want to use it wirelessly. If you use a Type-C connection, you don’t need a battery to use it:



The TourBox Elite looks small in size and weighs about 376.4g, which is a little heavier than the flagship mobile phones we often take. This weight is no problem even if you want to take it out:



At the bottom there are battery compartments, Bluetooth pairing keys, and Bluetooth switching keys:



There are anti-slip pads at the four corners, which can be used on the table smoothly:



Next to the battery compartment, the circular one above is the Bluetooth pairing key, and the bottom is the Bluetooth switching key. This is also one of the features of the TourBox Elite this time, that it supports Bluetooth 5.0 dual-channel connection technology. The TourBox Tech team has previously launched TourBox & TourBox NEO, both of which are well received by consumers. However, both of them only support wired connection. It’s relatively inconvenient. The newly launched TourBox Elite, in addition to adding Bluetooth function to facilitate wireless connection, can support the connection of up to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Once you have the need to use two devices, just switch the Bluetooth switch button below to quickly Switching bluetooth devices is really useful for people with multiple needs!



certainly! The TourBox Elite also retains the Type-C port, and devices without Bluetooth can also be used by wiring, but the TourBox Elite does not come with a Type-C cable, so you have to figure out how to do this:



For example, I use a desktop computer for work, so the wired function is more convenient for me:



The buttons of TourBox Elite are quite diverse. There are dials, knobs, wheels, and large and small buttons. Each button can be operated independently, and can also be controlled by double-click or long-press. The best thing is that it can be operated through a combination of different buttons:



There are also side buttons on the left side. The TourBox Elite buttons add up to a total of 14 buttons that can be used. Plus the functions that can be combined and matched, more than 100 configurations are not a problem:



TourBox Elite’s turntables, knobs, and wheels are not only like your mouse wheel, but also have button functions and tactile feedback. When you operate the turntable, knob, and wheel, during the operation, these three Each will provide you with a sense of feedback, giving you a sense of operation, and the sense of feedback can be changed by your own software (introduced later):



Here is the official demonstration video for reference:

The color part currently includes classic black, ivory white, and this modern smoke gray translucent model in our hand. Under the transmission of light, we can still see the internal structure of the machine, which is quite special:



However, it is worth mentioning that the classic black and ivory white versions of TourBox Elite are a little different from the translucent version in terms of material. These two versions use UV antibacterial and anti-fingerprint spraying technology, which can be more resistant to dirt and anti-fingerprint. Oxidation, it depends on how you choose:



Buy TourBox Elite here (please click me)

※For pre-orders other than general online purchases, please read the shipping time instructions on the website.※

Introduction to TourBox Elite

Before using it, you must go to the official website of TourBox to download the control software, so that you can change each key separately and increase the function of macro. It’s not bad that TourBox Elite also supports Windows 7, which is a great boon for those with older devices:



When using it for the first time, please set it according to the connection status at that time:



At present, I use a desktop computer to cut and edit photos, or mainly use wired connection:



If your computer supports bluetooth connection, just press the bluetooth pairing button on the back, the light on the front will start flashing, and then TourBox Elite can pair with bluetooth:



After opening the TourBox, click Add Bluetooth Device to connect:



At present, there is no dual bluetooth device to switch. Here we use the official video to show you how to quickly switch between two bluetooth devices. This function really benefits people a lot!

When using it for the first time, the system will also check the status of the firmware. If you encounter an update, don’t hesitate:



After entering the TourBox control center, you can see the settings of the software corresponding to the current device:



There are some preset lists in the system at the beginning. If you don’t have the software you often use, you can also add presets by yourself:



After adding a preset, you can set each button according to the software you want to use:



I know that laziness is the nature of modern people, so TourBox is also very considerate and has prepared many software presets for everyone to use, please click me to download:



It is also very simple to set the buttons of the TourBox Elite. You can click the corresponding button on the right to set it. If you don’t understand it, it doesn’t matter. Just tap the button of the TourBox Elite, and the TourBox control center will automatically display the position and function of the button:



The shortcut keys to be set for each key can be set in the options. The TourBox control center has organized all the shortcut keys that appear in the hardware and software, which is very convenient for you to query:



You can also set macro functions for different buttons. As long as you click it, the system will automatically execute the macro you programmed:



Another TourMenu is a menu that can set the TourMenu in the button:



You can concentrate the most commonly used functions in TourMenu, as long as you click the button corresponding to TourMenu in the specified application, TourMenu will appear immediately, allowing you to quickly select the function you want:



We also mentioned just now that the dial, knob, and scroll wheel all have tactile feedback functions, which can be changed through the TourBox control center here. The feedback intensity of , this part depends on the individual feel:



In addition, the speed of the turntable, knob, and wheel can also be adjusted. There are three built-in speed modes: Standard, Slow1, and Slow2, which can also be changed according to the user’s favorite feel:



TourBox Elite in action

Take the Premiere that I usually use the most, because the keyboard + mouse configuration has been used for many years, so the commonly used shortcut keys have been kept in mind, so TourBox Elite is more of an auxiliary function for me. I will set some functions in the hidden comparison on the buttons, such as the old version of the title, adjust the color, etc., so that I don’t need to use the mouse to find them one by one, and the work efficiency is greatly improved. In addition, the dials, knobs, and wheels of TourBox Elite are very useful. Sometimes I just want to play back the clips of the video slowly, but I have to press the left mouse button with my index finger to do this action, and the degree of adjustment is not too much. Accurate, the index finger will be uncomfortable after a long time. At this time, through the function of the turntable, I can adjust the position of the video more accurately, and the use becomes much smarter:



However, using Lightroom for retouching is different. I can use TourBox Elite for almost 90% of the retouching actions. With just a few simple buttons, I can quickly adjust color, brightness, noise reduction, etc., You don’t need to keep pressing the mouse with your fingers to perform the action, as long as you rely on a TourBox Elite, you can basically do it all:







Photoshop can also use TourBox Elite for design and retouching, but this part is not my strong point, so just let everyone take a look:



In addition to being used in daily design work, TourBox Elite can also be used in general use, such as zooming in and out of web pages, volume adjustment, video fast forwarding/rewinding… etc. It is also a useful auxiliary tool for non-work use:



As long as you have TourBox Elite, you can basically use it as your auxiliary artifact for designing software of all sizes, so that you can execute the functions of the software more quickly, and you don’t have to press too hard. But the premise of using fast is… you still have to memorize the functions set on the TourBox Elite XD



Buy TourBox Elite here (please click me)

※For pre-orders other than general online purchases, please read the shipping time instructions on the website.※

TourBox Elite experience

The newly launched TourBox Elite, in addition to continuing the easy-to-use functions of the previous generation, has added Bluetooth 5.0 dual-channel connection technology this time, which really makes it quite versatile, benefiting many workers who use laptops. My personal favorite is the diversified key design of TourBox Elite. Although there are only 14 key functions on the account, the combination method and the functions of software macros and TourMenu make it more diverse. change. Basically, as long as you put a TourBox Elite next to your work desk, it will definitely be the best auxiliary artifact for your work. It is recommended that design lovers can touch the entity and seriously consider taking a look at this TourBox Elite.

