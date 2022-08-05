Xi’an News Network News August 8, 2022 is the 14th “National Fitness Day” in my country. It is reported that before and after this year’s “National Fitness Day”, measures will be carried out across the country according to local conditions and times, online and offline. Combined “National Fitness Day” theme activities. In Xi’an, as the first store in the northwest of NBA Basketball Park, “NBA Basketball Park Xi’an High-tech Hall” will also hold a “Free Trial Meeting” from August 6th to August 8th, inviting the citizens of the ancient city who love basketball to experience the NBA up close. The charm of culture and basketball.

NBA HOOP PARK is a theme community officially launched by “NBA China” and specially created for basketball enthusiasts and NBA fans. Through experience, social interaction and immersive contact, NBA is no longer just a screen and a poster. The images in the hall allow the majority of basketball fans to truly enter and experience the infinite charm of the basketball hall. According to the person in charge of the NBA Basketball Park Xi’an High-tech Center, each NBA basketball park, whether indoor or outdoor, is equipped with high-standard hardware settings. The layout is mainly based on NBA league and team logos, supplemented by NBA history, culture and Introduction to basketball knowledge. At the same time, the official will invite fans and friends to participate in the design, and combine different cities to show the basketball style with local characteristics. Gou Yong, head of the NBA Basketball Park Xi’an High-tech Hall, said, “The NBA Basketball Park Xi’an High-tech Hall is located in the Shaanxi Provincial Gymnasium on Tangyan Road. Here, the sports experience and cultural experience are first-class, and fans can play on professional venues. , immersively experience the most authentic NBA sports and culture, and through various online and offline activities such as watching parties, community events, and technological interactive experiences, get together with golfers and have a pure and happy ‘ Basketball Social’.”

In recent years, sports commercial projects in Xi’an have blossomed everywhere, and themed projects that advocate differentiation and distinctive personalities have also sprung up, bringing a wealth of entertainment and sports space to consumers. Meet the diverse fitness needs of the masses. Relying on the core geographical location of the city, professional venues and strong NBA culture, it has firmly established the goal of “creating a check-in destination in the hearts of basketball fans in Xi’an” since its inception. It is understood that the debut of the new hall coincides with the 14th “National Fitness Day”. The NBA Basketball Park Xi’an High-tech Hall will hold a “National Fitness Free Trial Meeting”. Their recruitment slogan is – put on your jersey and fight Boots, welcome you and your brothers to the NBA basketball park hot field, blast field! They believe that the warm atmosphere of “playing the NBA, chatting about the NBA, and playing the NBA” together and the various preferential benefits sent out on the spot will surely make the basketball fans in Xi’an compliment and linger.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Jin Pengtu/Provided by NBA Basketball Park Xi’an High-tech Hall