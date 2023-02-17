Home Health Sassuolo Napoli, the live score of the Serie A match
Health

Sassuolo Napoli, the live score of the Serie A match

by admin
Sassuolo Napoli, the live score of the Serie A match

The 23rd matchday of the championship opens with the anticipation between leaders Napoli who visit Dionisi’s Sassuolo. Azzurri returning from seven consecutive successes and strong by +15 on the second in the standings. Positive streak also for Sassuolo who have not lost for over a month. Spalletti focuses on the titular players despite next Tuesday’s Champions League match, only Elmas and Olivera among the new players. Among the landlords, Berardi can’t make it from the bench

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

SASSUOLO ( 4-3-3): Advice; Zortea, Erlic, Ruan, Rogerio; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Bajrami, Defrel, Lauriente. All: Dionisi

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anxiety, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Quartermaster. All: Spalletti

LIVE

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

To support Victor Osimhen there will be the usual Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: the Georgian, currently a 9 goals and 9 assists in this Serie A, could become the first player with at least 10 goals and 10 assists in his first season ever in the top five European leagues since Diego in 2006/07 (13 goals and 13 assists for Werder Bremen)

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

Furthermore, the Nigerian center forward from Napoli goes in goals from six consecutive championship matches e he could become the first Azzurri player to score in seven consecutive Serie A appearances in the three-point-to-win era (since 1994/95). The Nigerian (an average goal every 124 minutes) is the third player with the best minutes/goal average in Serie A in the era of three points for a win, after Cristiano Ronaldo (one goal every 104 minutes) and Ronaldo (a center every 117) – min.15 goals

See also  You take off your clothes, I take off your clothes

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

On the other hand, however, the league’s top scorer Victor Osimhen scored four goals against Sassuolo in Serie A, against no other team has scored more in the tournament (on a par with Udinese, Spezia and Sampdoria); however, the four goals scored in the class of ’98 against the neroverdi all came at the Maradona stadium, including his only hat-trick in the top five European championships (last October 29)

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

At the center of Sassuolo’s attack there will therefore be the French Defrel: the Napoli is his favorite victim in Serie A: five goals – the Neapolitans are the only team against which the Frenchman has scored multiple goals in the tournament (two braces, on 18 May 2015 against Cesena and on 2 September 2018 against Sampdoria)

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

The choices of Dionysus

He doesn’t make it from the first minute Berardi who will therefore start from the bench. Instead of him there is Eid which completes the trident with Defrel e Lauriente. There is in midfield Maxime Lopez con Frattesi e Matheus Enrique

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

Spalletti’s choices

No massive turnover for Spalletti which changes only two elevenths compared to the usual formation: they play Olivera in the place of Mario Rui ed Diamond per Zielinski in midfield. For the rest, very confirmed Osimhen e FourthWhile Politano wins the usual ballot with Lozano

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

See also  Fonio: This is the most drought-tolerant ancient grain (but you've never heard of it)

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

  • SASSUOLO ( 4-3-3): Advice; Zortea, Erlic, Ruan, Rogerio; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Bajrami, Defrel, Lauriente. All: Dionisi
  • NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anxiety, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Quartermaster. All: Spalletti

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

On the one hand, Napoli is the team that has scored the most goals with players substituted race in progress in this championship (12), on the other only Cremonese and Verona (both eight) they have conceded more goals than Sassuolo (seven) as substitutes

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

Only Inter 2006/07 (60) and Juventus 2018/19 (60) have collected more points than Napoli 22/23 in the first 22 games of a Serie A championship (59). In addition, since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti (from 2021/22) Napoli is the team that has earned the most away points in the top five European championships: 71 in 30 matches (W22, D5, L3)

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

However, Sassuolo are unbeaten in four league matches (W2, D2) and hasn’t recorded a longest streak without defeat in Serie A since March 2022 (six in that case)

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

Il Sassuolo have won only one home match against Napoli in Serie A: 2-1 on August 23, 2015 (D5, L3); more specifically, five of the last six matches between the two teams at the MAPEI Stadium in the league ended in a draw

See also  Serie A, odds: Juventus-Genoa -

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

Il Napoli have remained unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches against Sassuolo in the league (W7, D6), 0-2 defeat at Neapolitans on 1 November 2020

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

Among the teams faced at least three times in Serie A, only against Rome (a) the Sassuolo won fewer challenges than against Napoli: two wins in 19 matches (D7, L10)

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

It’s almost time until the beginning of Sassuolo-Napoli, first match of this 23rd day. Ball in the center at 20.45 with Spalletti’s men who will try to extend further at the top of the standings and then wait for the results of all the other scheduled matches

– Of SkySport24 editorial team

You may also like

Macron: “Putin will not fall, ready for a...

In the emergency room, time is provided to...

11-year-old hurts his ankle on a treadmill, his...

What is frontotemporal dementia diagnosed in Bruce Willis...

How to raise a low metabolism with Cook...

What is the cause of multiple sclerosis?

Here’s why eating grana padano is good for...

Avian flu, the spread also increases in Italy....

Animal Health Organization, fears for avian flu are...

What Happens If You Eat Cinnamon Before Sleeping?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy