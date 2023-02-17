Furthermore, the Nigerian center forward from Napoli goes in goals from six consecutive championship matches e he could become the first Azzurri player to score in seven consecutive Serie A appearances in the three-point-to-win era (since 1994/95). The Nigerian (an average goal every 124 minutes) is the third player with the best minutes/goal average in Serie A in the era of three points for a win, after Cristiano Ronaldo (one goal every 104 minutes) and Ronaldo (a center every 117) – min.15 goals