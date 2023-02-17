The 23rd matchday of the championship opens with the anticipation between leaders Napoli who visit Dionisi’s Sassuolo. Azzurri returning from seven consecutive successes and strong by +15 on the second in the standings. Positive streak also for Sassuolo who have not lost for over a month. Spalletti focuses on the titular players despite next Tuesday’s Champions League match, only Elmas and Olivera among the new players. Among the landlords, Berardi can’t make it from the bench
THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS
SASSUOLO ( 4-3-3): Advice; Zortea, Erlic, Ruan, Rogerio; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Bajrami, Defrel, Lauriente. All: Dionisi
NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anxiety, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Quartermaster. All: Spalletti
The choices of Dionysus
Spalletti’s choices
No massive turnover for Spalletti which changes only two elevenths compared to the usual formation: they play Olivera in the place of Mario Rui ed Diamond per Zielinski in midfield. For the rest, very confirmed Osimhen e FourthWhile Politano wins the usual ballot with Lozano
It’s almost time until the beginning of Sassuolo-Napoli, first match of this 23rd day. Ball in the center at 20.45 with Spalletti’s men who will try to extend further at the top of the standings and then wait for the results of all the other scheduled matches