Beautiful, compelling and balanced match and, indeed, ended in a draw, 1-1 between Sassuolo and Turin. In the first half it was Juric’s team who played the game and created the best goals: Sanabria, Radonjic, Singo and Linetty tried. But at the first real opportunity, Sassuolo took the lead by exploiting a shot by Berardi rejected by Milinkovic on the feet of Pinamonti who supported the net. In the second half, Toro pushed but Sassuolo came close to doubling the lead: Laurienté’s goal disallowed for offside. The grenades attack again and find equal with a header from Sanabria. A handful of minutes later, Radonjic’s goal was disallowed due to Vlasic’s offside. It ends 1-1, Toro catches Udinese at 38 and keeps Sassuolo behind by one point