Health

Press release no. 4
Release date January 17, 2023

Doctors contract, Schillaci: satisfaction with the start of negotiations, commitment to enhance the profession

“I am really satisfied with the start of the negotiations for the contract renewal of the 2019-2021 healthcare sector and I am convinced it will close quickly with a fair and satisfactory agreement for Italian doctors. In the last meeting with the unions, I shared the commitment to an acceleration, considering the accumulated delays, and the just expectations of the medical staff. Now from our Government comes a first important signal of the will to change gears. As the Ministry of Health we are ready to give our contribution for an effective relaunch of the profession and work organization, both at hospital and local level, to ensure better working conditions for our doctors, especially in departments most exposed to burnout risk such as emergency rooms”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares, adding that “as I assured from the first meetings with the trade union organizations, the commitment of the Ministry of Health remains a priority for a greater professional and economic valorisation of doctors, both to support those already engaged in the national health service and to increase the access of young people to the medical profession in the public sector. Enhancement not only necessary but important to curb the phenomenon of outsourcing. The inspections of the Nas that I ordered as soon as I took office have shown, in fact, how tokenism often degenerates into forms of abuse of the profession and poor safety for patients “.

