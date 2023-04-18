Scarlet fever, cases on the rise in Italy. Alarm for invasive streptococcus infections A- breaking latest news

Scarlet fever and strep the health authorities are once again worrying, both nationally and internationally.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the WHO Regional Office for Europe have reported an increase in cases, following a period of low incidence of group A strep infections observed during the pandemic of COVID-19, but with an increase that had already occurred at the end of 2022.

Speak about Scarlet fever and strep is talking about the same thing: scarlet fever is in fact an acute infectious disease, contagious, due to a infection with group A beta-hemolytic streptococcal bacteria.

In particular, the ECDC talks about the case of Ireland where 101 cases were notified between the beginning of January and 4 March, compared to seven recorded in the same period in 2022. As a precaution, the Ministry of Health has also issued a circular signed by the director general of Prevention Gianni Rezza because «it is being registered an increase in cases of scarlet fever starting from January 2023, especially in children under 15 years of age. Confirmation of the increase in cases of scarlet fever also comes from the Italian Society of Pediatrics, but fortunately not of invasive infections.

According to the ministry document «the observed increase may reflect an early start of the season of GAS infections (this is how invasive group A streptococcal disease is defined, ed), together with increased circulation of respiratory viruses and possible viral co-infections which may increase the risk of invasive GAS disease. This is aided by increased population movements following a period of reduced GAS circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic.