Vasto table tennis promoted to Serie B

Vasto table tennis promoted to Serie B

Last league game in C series for the Vast table tennis.

For the first time in history, on a men’s level, this great and beautiful sports reality will be in Vasto in the next sports season will play in Serie B.

Honor to the protagonists of this enterprise: the president Stefano Comparellithe manager and player Alexander Santorothe coach and player Paul Casertathe coach and player Maximilian Mondello and the ever more performing Federico Antenucci!

Visiting the premises where this team trains (visible in the video interview with Federico Antenucci) I realized how much this club deserves to have a suitable venue to be able to play league matches at home… As all the fans who are forced to go to neutral fields to cheer on their favorites. Girls and boys, women and men who, by training day after day for many hours, give prestige to the city of Vasto. We hope that all of this will win over the hearts of those who administer us, so that we can collaborate to have an adequate structure like in all those in which our fantastic 4they went to win!

