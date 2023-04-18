Basketball Bundesliga: Oldenburg very close to the playoffs

Status: 04/18/2023 10:40 p.m

The EWE Baskets Oldenburg are close to entering the playoffs of the Basketball Bundesliga. Göttingen suffered a setback.

Oldenburg consolidated its fourth place in the table with a hard-fought 82:78 (40:39) at the Würzburg Baskets, another win would certainly be enough to jump into the quarter-finals.

29th matchday

The Oldenburgers have their first chance on Sunday (6 p.m. / MagentaSport) at home against Brose Bamberg. The Franconians (14 wins, 16 defeats) lurk in tenth behind the eighth from Würzburg (15:15) and still have chances of participating in the championship round.

Goettingen loses against Rostock

Meanwhile, BG Göttingen suffered a setback in the fight for the quarter-final ticket. Fifth in the table (16:12) lost 85:94 (48:55) to newly promoted Rostock Seawolves, who as a new ninth with a 14:15 record remain in the playoff race.

In Würzburg, DeWayne Russell made the decision with two converted free throws three seconds before the end. Hassani Gravett (17 points) was the top scorer in Oldenburg.

Chemnitz clearly wins

In the last game of the evening, the Niners Chemnitz celebrated a clear 102:86 win against bottom-placed medi Bayreuth. Bayreuth was still leading 52:44 at the break, but then collapsed completely.

It was the 24th defeat in the 29th game. In the relegation battle, the Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt (8:20), the Syntainics MBC from Weißenfels and the Löwen Braunschweig (both 9:19) are far away.