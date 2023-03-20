news-txt”>

“The dental sector is a strategic sector for the health of the population which, in Italy alone, is worth around 15 billion euros between services, prosthetic products, custom-made medical devices, equipment and materials and services. It is a sector that employs over 180,000 employees, including dentists, hygienists, auxiliary staff, dental technicians and employees of the industry and distribution of products and technologies”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci speaking at the event for the World Day for the Promotion of Oral Health, organized by the Italian Association of Dentists (AIO), at Palazzo Valentini, in Rome.

Oral diseases, he added, “constitute a significant and constantly growing public health problem and, according to the most recent World Health Organization Report, they affect at least half of the world‘s population, equal to 3.5 billion people in 2019″. With the approval of the Resolution on Oral Health, WHO has officially recognized oral health as an integral part of a person’s general well-being. However, concluded the minister, “to date the importance of oral pathologies is still underestimated, even in Italy, which nonetheless boasts a great and recognized tradition in this field”.