news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 10 – “We must reduce the bureaucratic burden that weighs on doctors and health professionals, but above all today from 60% to 80% of those who go to the emergency room go there inappropriately”. To avoid this, “we must offer territorial healthcare, as emerged in the pandemic. We are working on this, even with the funds of the Pnrr which we must use correctly. But the real transformation will be the digitization of healthcare, which will also allow us to overcome the many inequalities that exist today in the health service”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking on Uno Mattina on Rai Uno.



“The Italian health system – added the minister – is very valid, the operators are the best in the world and we try to defend it to ensure equal assistance for everyone regardless of the region in which they live”. (HANDLE).

