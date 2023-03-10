Horoscope today Friday 10 March 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 10 MARCH 2023

You may struggle with self-esteem as the sun in confused Pisces collides with the North Node. Your financial situation and your possessions are not related to your worth as a human being. Don’t beat yourself up if you’re struggling to make ends meet. Some Aries may be reluctant to spend a little more on themselves, fearing they don’t deserve it. What’s the point of working hard if you can’t enjoy the fruits of your labor? Because the Libra Moon opposes Eris in your sign, it can be tempting to rage at the injustices you’ve suffered. However, don’t play the victim. Instead, acknowledge your power and worth.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 10 MARCH 2023

It can be difficult to break away from the influence of the hive mind and trust your instincts as the impressionable Pisces Sun in your community area collides with the North Node in your sign. In some circumstances, being a team player is important. However, you also need to know when it’s in your best interest to stand out from the crowd. If you don’t seize the moment, you may resent it when the indecisive Libra Moon in your productivity zone opposes a disgruntled Eris. A pep talk from an encouraging friend or family member can boost your confidence.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 10 MARCH 2023

The way you handle a career or financial matter can make you a star as strategists Mercury and Pallas align. Whether you’re handling your personal affairs or negotiating a business issue, intelligence and business savvy can help you seal the deal. If you need guidance, talk to an authority figure who has experience with what you’re trying to do. Sometimes, you just need to be pointed in the right direction. With a little guidance, you can get yourself on the right track. There may be a misunderstanding between you and a friend as the shallow Libra Moon opposes Jupiter and Chiron in your community zone. An inappropriate response to someone’s concerns could be to blame.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 10 MARCH 2023

You may be reluctant to put your trust in anyone or accept a group decision as the sun in shady Pisces collides with the North Node in your community house. Unfortunately, your ideas may not be as useful or as exciting as you think. Sometimes you have to trust the people around you and get along with the group. You can miss out on a valuable opportunity when you underestimate other people and don’t give them a chance to demonstrate what they can do.

