Press release no. 10
Date of the press release 28 December 2022

Covid19 China, Ministry follows closely: Schillaci reports today in the CDM

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, already from the first news, is following the developments of the new Covid19 wave in China with the utmost attention. Since last Friday he has been confronted with the ISS control room for monitoring the progress of the Covid19 infections.

From Saturday 24 December to today, the Minister has closely followed the outcome of the swabs carried out on passengers arriving at Malpensa from China and has recommended the sequencing of all the variants that may emerge from the swabs.

In these hours, the Minister is evaluating the possibility of having the compulsory rear-end collision for all passengers coming from China. Surveillance and prevention, through sequencing, are essential to promptly identify any new variants that may cause concern and which, at the moment, are not in circulation in Italy.

Minister Schillaci has also been in contact for days with the competent authorities of the other EU states to define shared strategies.

He will report to the Council of Ministers on the subject this afternoon.

