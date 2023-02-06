Baoji City Emergency Management Bureau quickly conveyed the spirit of learning from the city’s “two sessions”



On the morning of February 3, the Baoji City Emergency Management Bureau held a study meeting of the Bureau’s Party Committee Theory Center Group (expanded) to convey the spirit of the third meeting of the 16th National People’s Congress of Baoji City and the second meeting of the 13th Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, combined with emergency management work In reality, arrange deployment and study to implement the work. Zhang Xiaojun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Bureau, presided over the meeting. Members of the leadership team of the bureau, all party members and cadres of the bureau and the heads of the bureau units attended the study meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the convening of the city’s “two sessions” is an important meeting held in the first year of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The meeting objectively and comprehensively reviewed and summarized the work since 2022, put forward the overall thinking, main goals and key tasks of government work in 2023, drew up a blueprint, clarified tasks, and clarified ideas and specified tasks for the city’s future work. Gained direction and mustered energy.

The meeting emphasized that all party members and cadres of the city’s emergency management system should adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection visit to Shaanxi, and carry forward the great spirit of party building , deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. First, we must learn and understand deeply, and deeply understand the spirit of the city’s “two sessions”. It is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the “two sessions” of the city with the study and implementation of the spirit of the third plenary session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee, and combine it with the current emergency management work, so as to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the “two sessions” of the city, improve one’s own ability, Clarify the direction of efforts, continuously promote the organic unity of work, and enhance the awareness of thinking and action to implement the spirit of the “two sessions” of the city. The second is to enter the brain into the heart, and quickly set off an upsurge of learning, publicity and implementation. The responsible comrades of the various departments of the bureau and the bureau-affiliated units should earnestly shoulder the responsibility of the “first responsible person” for studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the “two sessions” , refine the study plan and learning content, adopt rich and effective forms, organize the majority of party members and cadres to learn from the source, learn from practice, understand the essence of the spirit, grasp the core essence, and ensure that the spirit of the “two sessions” of the city enters the mind and heart. The third is to achieve effective results, and resolutely implement the spirit of the “two sessions” of the city. All cadres of the bureau system must accurately grasp the overall requirements, main goals and key tasks of this year’s work, take the initiative, work hard, take responsibility for good deeds, faithfully practice the original mission, coordinate the development of security, and effectively shoulder the political responsibility of preventing and defusing major security risks. Responsibility, strive to write a new chapter in the reform and development of Baoji’s emergency response industry, and serve the high-quality economic and social development with high-level safety.