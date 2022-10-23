Given that on the still hot topic of health restrictions, the Minister of Health has never decided independently, although often Roberto Speranza has tightened the rules issued by the Council of Ministers with his surreal circulars, what his very fresh substitute, the rector of the Tor Vergata University, Orazio Schillaciwas able to declare on Rai 1 arouses many perplexities, to say the least.

Speaking at Unomattina on October 14, 2021, Schillaci expressed himself on the very controversial issues of the vaccines andabominable green pass: “I believe that we must give a positive message, because it is extraordinary that over 90% of university students have freely been vaccinated. This is very important. If we look at the epidemiological data, most of the deaths in the most serious situations of this pandemic concern the over 50s. So the fact that young people, average in their twenties, have understood with great civic sense the importance of their vaccination for others is a important fact “.

It’s still: “The green pass – his goodness – remains an indispensable tool to ensure safety inside the university classrooms. We in our university have already started to use the green pass for classroom booking since the first of September ”.

Basically, in the role of the academician, Schillaci supported the condensation of space bales that justified the application of thehorrible health pass. Bales that, I would like to inform the current Minister of Health, are melting like snow in the sun as some striking facts emerge, such as the admission of a vaccine that does not block infections made by Pfizer managers.

Furthermore, regarding the vaunted civic sense of young people who would freely undergo the vaccine, I would be cautious, since the latter, as well as for the rest of the population, have suffered and continue to suffer a unacceptable blackmail which finds its hateful cornerstone right in the green pass.

Now, according to the Chinese saying that it is not the color of the cat that matters, but only that it manages to catch the mouse, we aperturisti trust that in the new role of Minister of Healthsupported by a majority that promised in the election campaign to do away with obligations and restrictions, the good Schillaci adapts to the new course, admitted and granted that the winners of September 25 really intend to turn the page on the plan for a pandemic that seems infinity.

Also because, in conclusion, it would be tragic, after all that we have been through in these years of viral terror, to find ourselves with a clone of Hope to the Ministry of Health.

Claudio Romiti, 23 October 2022