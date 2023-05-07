Schlein and Landini left couple in Bologna against the tax cut

Left and trade unions in Piazza Maggiore against the law of work and precariousness. Even if, on closer inspection, article 18 was dismantled by Renzi when he was secretary of the Democratic Party, Fornero introduced payments in vouchers and Prodi did temporary contracts. But by now the leitmotiv is that it is the Meloni government that makes work precarious and we stick to that. The Democratic Party also took to the streets, as evidenced by the participation in the demonstration by secretary Elly Schlein. The leader of the CGIL Maurizio Landini wanted to thank those present “one by one” and spoke of a “very strong signal” in a “stupendous square”. Then he took up the controversy of recent days, remarking that “propaganda is useless” and that now is the “time to give precise answers to the needs of Italians”. He then asked for “respect for trade union organizations, here we demonstrate that the majority of those who keep this country on its feet have the right to be involved in the choices”. Landini then underlined that he finds the economic and social policy that this government is implementing «wrong. Today someone was asking why we are in the streets», given that they have cut the tax wedge. “It’s true, we’ve been asking for it for some time, but we don’t want the cut in the tax wedge as a one-off, but we want it structural, forever”.

Read also: Elly Schlein, protest in the friendly square of Bologna: “Get out”

The general secretary of the UIL Pierpaolo Bombardieri echoed him: «What a beautiful square, let those in Rome hear you who say that the unions are all the same. They are not all the same. Cgil, Cisl and Uil are here, they bring people to the streets, the problems, suffering and solutions. We represent the weakest part of the country. The mobilization has been going on for a long time». For the leader of the UIL “we have not deleted the word strike from our vocabulary, but it will be a very long mobilization to change the government’s mind”. The CISL leader Luigi Sbarra asks to “stop the fire of inflation”, which “must be extinguished”. “We need a great leap of awareness, it’s time, it’s now, not tomorrow, the country can’t wait any longer, Italians need immediate answers that cannot come from a single voice”, said Sbarra, recalling that it can get there “believing, as the government does, that it has ready-made recipes that it is enough to illustrate”.

Read also: Everything explodes in the Democratic Party, dem mayor against Schlein: “Not interested in the South and the cities”

In Bologna, Elly Schlein underlined that «in the younger generations there is still too much fear of the future. If you have a three-month contract and you don’t know what comes next, it’s difficult to build a life, build a family for those who want to do it”. And for this reason he reiterated that «the crisis in the birth rate is closely linked to precariousness, which affects women and young people, especially in the south of our country. If you want to reverse the trend, the choice of the government is the most wrong, in the most wicked direction ». From the ranks of the executive, the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani, defended the government’s actions, saying that “it has done everything it could to help the workers: we have reduced the tax wedge to 7% and we are working to keep it even with a stable choice starting next year. In a democracy you can do what you want but it doesn’t seem to me a logical response to what has been done”. And the majority came the reply to Landini from Tommaso Foti, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, according to which “the executive led by Giorgia Meloni has the consent of all those workers that the union no longer has”. Foti replied to the leader of the CGIL that «Fratelli d’Italia and the executive are putting in place a whole series of measures to give more money in payrolls to workers and to reduce precariousness», «where was the union in these decades?” “In a democracy it is legitimate to demonstrate and protest, but I fear that the CGIL with this dreaded strike wants to cover the decades of absences and shortcomings towards the workers,” Foti attacked.