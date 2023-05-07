In Steyr, the streets belong to the children on Sunday

“With this event, we want to draw attention to the fact that children also have a need and a right to a cycling infrastructure that is appropriate for them,” says Johannes Obermüller from Radlobby Steyr. Together with Lena Hampel, he organizes the first “Kidical Mass – children’s bike ride” on Sunday, May 7th, from 2 p.m. in Steyr.

Under the motto “Children ride bikes – together safely through the city”, young and old should cycle through Steyr together on this day. As in many other places throughout Europe, the aim is to raise awareness of the issue of “safe cycling for children on the road”.

This interactive graphic is disabled

Please activate the category Functional cookies in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

“Most children like to ride a bike,” say the organizers, “and we want to give them even more joy with this bike ride. We hope that we can inspire many to do so.” Especially for children, the bike is a chance to gain mobility. However, the appropriate infrastructure is a prerequisite.

“We therefore borrow the streets from the cars for a short time on Sunday and cycle through the city for a distance of about 3.7 kilometers,” says Obermüller.

It starts at 2 p.m. in front of the town hall, after which the route leads via the Schlüsselhofgasse, the Rederbrücke and the Dukartstraße to the Schönauerbrücke and from there via the promenade to the palace park. There, each participant should pack his picnic out of his bike bag and then let the Sunday end comfortably. The event takes place in any weather.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper