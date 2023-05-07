Home » In Steyr, the streets belong to the children on Sunday
News

In Steyr, the streets belong to the children on Sunday

by admin
In Steyr, the streets belong to the children on Sunday

“With this event, we want to draw attention to the fact that children also have a need and a right to a cycling infrastructure that is appropriate for them,” says Johannes Obermüller from Radlobby Steyr. Together with Lena Hampel, he organizes the first “Kidical Mass – children’s bike ride” on Sunday, May 7th, from 2 p.m. in Steyr.

Under the motto “Children ride bikes – together safely through the city”, young and old should cycle through Steyr together on this day. As in many other places throughout Europe, the aim is to raise awareness of the issue of “safe cycling for children on the road”.

“Most children like to ride a bike,” say the organizers, “and we want to give them even more joy with this bike ride. We hope that we can inspire many to do so.” Especially for children, the bike is a chance to gain mobility. However, the appropriate infrastructure is a prerequisite.

“We therefore borrow the streets from the cars for a short time on Sunday and cycle through the city for a distance of about 3.7 kilometers,” says Obermüller.

It starts at 2 p.m. in front of the town hall, after which the route leads via the Schlüsselhofgasse, the Rederbrücke and the Dukartstraße to the Schönauerbrücke and from there via the promenade to the palace park. There, each participant should pack his picnic out of his bike bag and then let the Sunday end comfortably. The event takes place in any weather.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Susegana, the anguish of a pensioner robbed twice by a 27-year-old: "Yet I have always helped him"

You may also like

Staying at Real Madrid? Nacho undecided: “Don’t know...

Is the SVB bankruptcy to blame for the...

Illness is not a barrier to learning

Sunday homily: The crisis of the church –...

Villavieja, a jewel close to being lost

Shopping mall rampage: Nine dead, coincidence prevented more...

What was green last year is now yellow...

Containing republicanism, the challenge of Carlos III

Werder Bremen vacates Bayern Block for pyrotechnics

Handover of the first collectively-owned land construction resettlement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy