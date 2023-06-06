Home » Kinshasa: The drivers’ strike paralyzes economic activities – Capsud.net
Kinshasa: The drivers' strike paralyzes economic activities

Kinshasa taxi and taxi-bus drivers officially went on strike on Monday. The harassment of the Traffic Police is at the root of this anger.

This decision has disrupted economic activities in the Congolese capital, more specifically at the large market. Some stalls, shops, makeshift restaurants remained closed. The cause, the owners of these activities could not take the bus. Or, collect more than 5,000 Congolese francs requested by motorcycles for a trip.

« My neighbor didn’t open today. He was surely hit by the drivers’ strike because he lives in Tshangu. My presence here is the fruit of multiple sacrifices because I woke up very early to get a seat on public transport.“, revealed a trader.


The surrounding population affected

The absence of some merchants has also caused problems for customers who benefit from their services.

« I came to lunch in my usual place, but unfortunately the lady did not come. I find it difficult to eat elsewhere because I got used to it, “said a subscriber to a makeshift restaurant.

Faced with this situation, which risks compromising even tax revenues, the government is called upon to act in order to resolve the crisis.

Emongo Gerome

