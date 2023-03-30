Home News Expo fair “Mi Vivienda Paraguay 2023” aimed at bringing access options to the first home
News

Expo fair “Mi Vivienda Paraguay 2023” aimed at bringing access options to the first home

by admin
Expo fair “Mi Vivienda Paraguay 2023” aimed at bringing access options to the first home

Asuncion, National Radio.-With the aim of bringing citizens closer to options for access to the first home, the expo fair “My Housing Paraguay 2023”, organized by the Ministry of Urban Planning, Housing and Habitat, will be held on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 April at the headquarters of the National Secretariat of Sports, with free and complimentary access during the hours of 10:00 to 20:0

The housing options will be aimed at people with average income, between G. 3,825,461 to G. 17,852,149. Those interested will be able to find out about available options for apartments, houses, duplexes or studio apartments located in urban areas of the national territory and acquirable, with a state contribution from the MUVH, through its “Mi Vivienda” program.

With the same income profile, people who already have their own land can access the housing construction subsidy.

The Ministry’s subsidy ranges from 5% to 20% of the value of the finished home or construction project.

The activity was presented this Wednesday at a press conference with MUVH authorities and representatives of real estate and construction unions.

Minister Carlos Pereira stressed that the event is aimed at the sector of families and single people with average income, so that they find alternatives to access their own home.

A Ministry stand will be available at the expo with information on its support program for home purchase or construction on own land. Stands of banks, finance companies and affiliated cooperatives with loan options will also be available.

Also, the unions of construction companies with options for finished homes, or construction projects, according to income or ability to pay, will be represented.

See also  Boyacá Police published poster of the most wanted – news

Source: IP Agency news portal.

You may also like

No retransfer of the Berlin State Opera property...

Tourist caravan of the Amazon, visited the city...

Tattoo artist is accused of being a “witch”...

The waves reappear and the fishing boat sets...

The number of people in need of care...

Eliminating the public university admission exam is a...

It did not add up to 3: Millonarios...

How To Maximize Your Sales Through Effective Marketing...

Lungauer now relies on the power of the...

Petropar announces fuel discount for Easter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy