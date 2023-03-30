Asuncion, National Radio.-With the aim of bringing citizens closer to options for access to the first home, the expo fair “My Housing Paraguay 2023”, organized by the Ministry of Urban Planning, Housing and Habitat, will be held on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 April at the headquarters of the National Secretariat of Sports, with free and complimentary access during the hours of 10:00 to 20:0

The housing options will be aimed at people with average income, between G. 3,825,461 to G. 17,852,149. Those interested will be able to find out about available options for apartments, houses, duplexes or studio apartments located in urban areas of the national territory and acquirable, with a state contribution from the MUVH, through its “Mi Vivienda” program.

With the same income profile, people who already have their own land can access the housing construction subsidy.

The Ministry’s subsidy ranges from 5% to 20% of the value of the finished home or construction project.

The activity was presented this Wednesday at a press conference with MUVH authorities and representatives of real estate and construction unions.

Minister Carlos Pereira stressed that the event is aimed at the sector of families and single people with average income, so that they find alternatives to access their own home.

A Ministry stand will be available at the expo with information on its support program for home purchase or construction on own land. Stands of banks, finance companies and affiliated cooperatives with loan options will also be available.

Also, the unions of construction companies with options for finished homes, or construction projects, according to income or ability to pay, will be represented.

