Home Technology Prosenic P12 buy cheap from 159€ (03/2023)
Technology

Prosenic P12 buy cheap from 159€ (03/2023)

by admin
Prosenic P12 buy cheap from 159€ (03/2023)

All the successors are slowly trickling in. 😋 Prosenic is also presenting its new P12 cordless vacuum cleaner. This comes with more suction power and an anti-tangle roller brush.

Weekly, at least, Groundhog Day. 😁 Better said unfortunately: The dirt and dust that is distributed in your own 4 walls has to be cleaned. Cordless vacuum cleaners are simply super practical for this. You can get the Prosenic P12 for a price 159,13€ on Geekbuying.com on offer.

Technical specifications Prosenic P12

Prosenic P12 Prosenic P11
suction power 30.000 Pa, 120 AW 25.000 Pa
Display Touch- LED Touch- LED
volume 68 dB 80 dB
battery pack 2500 mAh (7 x 2500 mAh), wechselbar 2500 mAh, wechselbar
working hours 11, 30, 60 minutes (depending on suction level) 12, 30, 50 minutes (depending on suction level)
loading time 2.5 hours 2.5 hours
dust chamber 1,2 l

scope of delivery

  • A wall mount
  • battery (exchangeable)
  • filters to change
  • an upholstery nozzle
  • a crevice nozzle
  • carpet brush

2023 03 23 09 31 02 Amazon.de Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 33KPa 120AW Suction Power with Ver

Performance of the Prosenic P12

The Prosenic P12 is a cordless vacuum cleaner, as you know it from the book. However, it comes with more suction power and is still very cheap. With 30.000 Pa I can say that you get a lot out of a carpet. I can speak from experience there. 😁 Therefore he will also be able to deal with dirt very well.

Proscenic P12 handy

Unfortunately, it is unclear why you can now find different information on suction power on different pages. In any case, our copy says 30,000 Pa in the manual. On the Internet you can often find the specification of 33,000 Pa on various sites.

Functions and touch LED display

For the darkness under your cupboards or the couch Prosenic installs here green LEDs. Why green and not white? I have no idea but looks stylish. The manufacturer speaks here of “Vertect Light” which should effectively detect small particles.

Proscenic P12 with green LED light

Of course, the different suction levels are much more important, here there are 4 in number. To control this, there is a Touch-LED-Displaywhich you can touch 🤭 once to change the suction mode.

2023 03 23 09 50 07 desc986736 0.webp 1000410

The popular one automatic mode unfortunately not available here. But there are 4 different levels in terms of suction power. That’s a pity, because the automatic mode is very popular with me personally. This automatically adjusts its suction power when there is more dirt or on carpets.

On the Display are like always the important information to find. Whether the battery level, the set suction level or error messages, as well as messages that the dust container is full or that the floor brush is blocked.

2023 03 23 09 31 48 616NY78OBDL. AC SL1500 .jpg 11531500

Anti-change roller brush

Most of us already know the normal brush rolls. The main problem with this is that most of the time hair gets caught and gets stuck all around. This should change with the new anti-tangle roller brush, since the Bristles V-shaped are arranged.

Proscenic P12 V-shaped bristles

In addition, there are teeth in the housing, which should also separate the hair directly on the brush. Unfortunately, I can’t say whether this really works without a test. But I can imagine it very well, since we had already tested a similar solution.

Proscenic P12

Average battery life

If you only use the high mode, you will only get up 11 minutes term come. In the lowest mode we are at usual 60 minutes. The medium mode approximately provides 30 minutes cleaning and running time.

The battery pack is also by the way changeablewhich is practical if this one breaks or you buy a second one to be able to vacuum for longer.

2023 03 23 09 31 23 71umEDtyVNL. AC SL1500 .jpg 11531500

The Loaded himself takes approx. 2.5 to 3 hours claim. Overall, these are good values, but the Proscenic P12 only ends up in the middle field in terms of battery life.

5-fold filter system

Not only a standard Hepa filter is installed here. There is an extra filter on the handle where the air outlet is located, which filters the air before it is blown out. There is also usually one in the dust collection container Hepa filter in combination with a sponge filter and cyclone system.

Proscenic P12 five-stage filter system

I can do that for you too provide a recommendationas far as cleaning is concerned. This is important if you want to enjoy your device for a long time. Regularly clean the complete filters, quietly under running water. Afterwards, however, they have to dry thoroughly before they can be installed again. Because if the filter is clogged with dust, the suction power and cleaning performance are also reduced and that is not the purpose of a cordless vacuum cleaner.

2023 03 23 09 29 53 defeca83 f53f 4fed b03f 57abd47959cb. CR001464600 PT0 SX1464 V1 .jpg 1464

Conclusion / assessment: Prosenic P12 kaufen?

Basically, the Prosenic P12 is a cordless vacuum cleaner that is often found on the market.

The special thing here is simply the price for the high suction power. Most on the market with this level of performance often cost more. The P12 is of course correspondingly interesting.

It is also practical here that the complete filter system + dust collector can be easily removed and cleaned. In addition, the battery is replaceable, which means that if the battery performance is not enough, you can simply buy an additional one.

Do you already have a battery vacuum cleaner? If so which one?

See also  NASA Releases Rare "Double Star System" Image Captured by James Webb Space Telescope | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Denon will launch Denon Home Wireless Surround Sound...

This is how merchants optimize their checkout

Glaze protects artists from artificial intelligence: how it...

Astronomers use gravitational lensing to discover a huge...

Only for a short time: Telekom tariff with...

How much do parties spend on social media?...

🎮 “Monster Samurai Rise: Sunbreak” event quests “Frozen...

How much do parties spend on social media?...

Ko0416: I can do both FPS and action...

Sonos Era 300 and 500: Smart speakers without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy