All the successors are slowly trickling in. 😋 Prosenic is also presenting its new P12 cordless vacuum cleaner. This comes with more suction power and an anti-tangle roller brush.

Weekly, at least, Groundhog Day. 😁 Better said unfortunately: The dirt and dust that is distributed in your own 4 walls has to be cleaned. Cordless vacuum cleaners are simply super practical for this. You can get the Prosenic P12 for a price 159,13€ on Geekbuying.com on offer.

Technical specifications Prosenic P12

Prosenic P12 Prosenic P11 suction power 30.000 Pa, 120 AW 25.000 Pa Display Touch- LED Touch- LED volume 68 dB 80 dB battery pack 2500 mAh (7 x 2500 mAh), wechselbar 2500 mAh, wechselbar working hours 11, 30, 60 minutes (depending on suction level) 12, 30, 50 minutes (depending on suction level) loading time 2.5 hours 2.5 hours dust chamber 1,2 l –

scope of delivery

A wall mount

battery (exchangeable)

filters to change

an upholstery nozzle

a crevice nozzle

carpet brush

Performance of the Prosenic P12

The Prosenic P12 is a cordless vacuum cleaner, as you know it from the book. However, it comes with more suction power and is still very cheap. With 30.000 Pa I can say that you get a lot out of a carpet. I can speak from experience there. 😁 Therefore he will also be able to deal with dirt very well.

Unfortunately, it is unclear why you can now find different information on suction power on different pages. In any case, our copy says 30,000 Pa in the manual. On the Internet you can often find the specification of 33,000 Pa on various sites.

Functions and touch LED display

For the darkness under your cupboards or the couch Prosenic installs here green LEDs. Why green and not white? I have no idea but looks stylish. The manufacturer speaks here of “Vertect Light” which should effectively detect small particles.

Of course, the different suction levels are much more important, here there are 4 in number. To control this, there is a Touch-LED-Displaywhich you can touch 🤭 once to change the suction mode.

The popular one automatic mode unfortunately not available here. But there are 4 different levels in terms of suction power. That’s a pity, because the automatic mode is very popular with me personally. This automatically adjusts its suction power when there is more dirt or on carpets.

On the Display are like always the important information to find. Whether the battery level, the set suction level or error messages, as well as messages that the dust container is full or that the floor brush is blocked.

Anti-change roller brush

Most of us already know the normal brush rolls. The main problem with this is that most of the time hair gets caught and gets stuck all around. This should change with the new anti-tangle roller brush, since the Bristles V-shaped are arranged.

In addition, there are teeth in the housing, which should also separate the hair directly on the brush. Unfortunately, I can’t say whether this really works without a test. But I can imagine it very well, since we had already tested a similar solution.

Average battery life

If you only use the high mode, you will only get up 11 minutes term come. In the lowest mode we are at usual 60 minutes. The medium mode approximately provides 30 minutes cleaning and running time.

The battery pack is also by the way changeablewhich is practical if this one breaks or you buy a second one to be able to vacuum for longer.

The Loaded himself takes approx. 2.5 to 3 hours claim. Overall, these are good values, but the Proscenic P12 only ends up in the middle field in terms of battery life.

5-fold filter system

Not only a standard Hepa filter is installed here. There is an extra filter on the handle where the air outlet is located, which filters the air before it is blown out. There is also usually one in the dust collection container Hepa filter in combination with a sponge filter and cyclone system.

I can do that for you too provide a recommendationas far as cleaning is concerned. This is important if you want to enjoy your device for a long time. Regularly clean the complete filters, quietly under running water. Afterwards, however, they have to dry thoroughly before they can be installed again. Because if the filter is clogged with dust, the suction power and cleaning performance are also reduced and that is not the purpose of a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Conclusion / assessment: Prosenic P12 kaufen?

Basically, the Prosenic P12 is a cordless vacuum cleaner that is often found on the market.

The special thing here is simply the price for the high suction power. Most on the market with this level of performance often cost more. The P12 is of course correspondingly interesting.

It is also practical here that the complete filter system + dust collector can be easily removed and cleaned. In addition, the battery is replaceable, which means that if the battery performance is not enough, you can simply buy an additional one.

Do you already have a battery vacuum cleaner? If so which one?