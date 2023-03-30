Despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office completed the oral trial against the governor of Cesar (r) in almost a year and a half Luis Alberto Monsalvo Gneccofor alleged corruption by the PAE in 2015, the first former officials who were prosecuted in 2019 for the same case, three years laterhave not been presented at the beginning of the trialo en Valledupar.

These are the former Secretaries of Departmental Education and General Secretariat, Jorge Eliecer Araújo Gutiérrez and Jaime Luis Fuentes Pumarejorespectively, and the contractor Ivis del Carmen Rosado Roble, linked in the month of November 2019 to the criminal process for the crimes of embezzlement by aggravated appropriation, prevarication and execution of a contract without compliance with legal requirements.

The three declared innocent of the charges, so they have to face the evidentiary debate. Nevertheless, THE PYLON He learned that in the case there have been delays for which the hearing for the formulation of the accusation has not been held, that is, the reading of the legally relevant facts assigned to the former officials, who are not deprived of their liberty.

THE DELAYS

The indictment was filed by the Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 5 on February 28, 2020the year in which the lawsuit was paralyzed by the health emergency caused by the coronavirus where it was ordered to give priority to proceedings with defendants deprived of liberty.

“I leave for the record that as a result of the health emergency decreed by covid-19, priority was given to processes with people detained intramurally and with high impact”, reads a record of September 22, 2022 of the Third Criminal Court of the Circuit with the Valledupar Knowledge function, which acknowledges that it had not set a date in the matter again.

Afterwards, the hearing for the formulation of the accusation was set for the October 20, 2022, but it failed because, according to the court, the diligence The defendant Ivis del Carmen Rosado did not appear nor his defense, who did not present a verbal or written excuse.

The hearing was rescheduled for January 16, 2023 and it was not developed either because the judicial office was in another hearing, according to the act known by THE PYLON. Thus, the hearing is once again scheduled for the next April 11, 2023.

THE INVESTIGATION

The process arose for alleged irregularities in the contracting of the School Food Program, PAE, in 2015, a period in which for the first time Luis Alberto Monsalvo he was governor of Cesar.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, in the contract there was fregistration of planning, cost overruns and a millionaire patrimonial detriment. Due to these facts, Governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo It is being prosecuted by the 11th Prosecutor’s Office delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice, but his case is in the final stretch, since the president is waiting to hear the sense of failure