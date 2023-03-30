Jeremy Senglin, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia winger, had his say on the match against Scafati for the Gazzetta di Reggio: «The match against Scafati is a ‘life or death’ match, just like the one against Napoli. It’s direct clashes that can decide the season, we all know the importance of these races, both us and our opponents. We have to defend our home and bring home the two points at all costs. We must not let ourselves be influenced by the presence or absence of Marcus Lee, but train hard throughout the week and be ready for everyone».