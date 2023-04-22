Schlein beats all the squares: he also brings the Democratic Party to the procession for the house

Elly Schlein has only one strategy: take to the streets against the government. Yesterday too, at the meeting of the secretariat of the Democratic Party which was held in the club of Riano, on the outskirts of Rome, to commemorate the place where the body of Giacomo Matteotti was found, he launched his invitation to the general mobilization of the entire centre-left for the battle over the house. “We want to carry out a major national campaign by the Democratic Party on the right to housing, also jeopardized by the fact that the Government has withdrawn 330 million in support for rent – announces the secretary – It is an inexplicable choice, one would think that do not understand the difficulties of families”. «There is a disconcerting absence from the government, echoes Pierfrancesco Majorino, who has the delegation on the subject – There is a need for a national plan and the government cannot turn a blind eye, it does nothing despite having the funds in hand of the Pnrr”.

Before starting the meeting, Elly Schlein placed a bunch of red roses and bowed in recollection, next to the mayor Luca Abbruzzetti. Together with her are some members of the secretariat, who arrived at the scene aboard a minibus. In Riano, the mayor, “of the left”, has some FdI councilors in addition, but “it is not a party agreement, or a political laboratory: it is village stuff. And then they are post-Christian Democrats rather than fascists », she assures.

The meeting of the secretariat, which takes place in the dance and burraco room of the Arci recreational sports club “La Rostra”, begins after a “family photo”, many handshakes and a few selfies. A lady turns to Schlein: «It has been years since I was so happy to put up a cross. Hold on”. Then those present sit down at the large horseshoe-shaped table and begin to intervene, each one on the topics of their own competence. There are also the representatives of the young Democrats Caterina Cerroni, who sports a sweatshirt from the Mediterranean NGO and, via video link, Raffaele Marras. Also connected remotely is the ecological transition manager Annalisa Corrado, immediately the protagonist of the political news given her opposition to the incinerator in Rome.

Waste disposal in the capital is not the only issue on which there are distinctions between the dem. There is the always hot topic of weapons. Peppe Provenzano, head of foreign affairs, reiterates the line.

“We confirm all our support for Ukraine, but we ask Europe for an initiative for a just peace,” he explains. And then – a refrain that now recurs in all the speeches of the Democratic party – invites you to keep up the pressure on Giorgia Meloni and the ministers. “Freedom, equality and democracy are under attack around the world. We must relaunch our leadership in the Mediterranean. This also means challenging the government.” Then, to attack the government, Enrico Mattei’s anti-fascism is also inconvenient: “They launched the Mattei plan, but the plan doesn’t exist and Mattei was anti-fascist, we only know this”, he says clearly.

On the eve of the celebrations for April 25, the Dems intend to continue the battle for memory. For this Schlein returns to the sender the words pronounced by the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa: «he said that anti-fascism is not in the Constitution, we tell him that anti-fascism is our Constitution», he cuts short. Also on the electoral law, then, the Democratic Party is preparing for battle. “The majority must decide whether to seek dialogue or confrontation on reforms.” If the intent, explains Dario Parrini, is to eliminate the ballot as Calderoli proposes, it means distorting that law, the opposite of what is needed for dialogue”.