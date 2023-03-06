After the hug in Florence with Joseph Conte – “Giuselly”, the secretary’s internal competitors renamed them, a bit maliciously, as if they were the Ferragnez – Elly Schlein host of Fabio Fazio he said he also wanted to talk to Carlo Calenda. Perhaps precisely to disengage from this narration: “We can do some battles like the one on the minimum wage and the defense of public health together”, she says, addressing both the Third Pole and the 5 St…