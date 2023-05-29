School closed: shift lessons in via Roma Off limits gym, restrictions in the canteen

Borgofranco d’Ivrea. The 150 students of the Borgofranco d’Ivrea middle school, left without their complex, closed as a precaution since last Thursday, as it is at risk of collapse, will not miss the lessons of the last few days. After a river meeting, which lasted the whole day on Friday, the management of the comprehensive school of Settimo Vittone managed to manage the emergency through two shifts that will be held from today, Monday 29, in the primary school, while the canteen, which is found in the body closed by the order of the mayor Fausto Francisca, was temporarily transferred to the nursery.

The Sentinel of Monday 29 May in one minute

The three primary school classes, which had an entrance from the Via San Marco building, will also be transferred to the classrooms with an entrance from Via Roma. The lunch service will take place in the premises of the Gioncaretto nursery school. Pupils will be accompanied by teachers and Ata staff, according to shifts established by the plexus referents. Not even the gym will be used.

The parent committee was born

Meanwhile, the story warms the spirits. Obviously starting with the parents who met in a committee. «We were faced with a serious critical situation overnight – they write in a statement – ​​with great amazement and concern. The solution proposed by the school to families, through a circular letter, will provide for shared management of the accessible primary school classrooms, with morning shifts for elementary school children and afternoon shifts for middle school children, without the meal service. Families find it difficult to manage their children with these methods close to the end of school, where family support services are already scarce during the summer. The fact that we are two weeks from the end of school does not mean that the training course is finished, on the contrary the students who will have to take the exams are heavily penalized and disoriented. In school, two weeks can be decisive».

“Was this the only solution?”

Parents, continues the press release, «can’t understand the impossibility of identifying and using other municipal premises in the village near the school; in an emergency context we could obviously not stop at nitpicking, but adapt to the situation as needed, thus allowing everyone to follow the normal school timetable, also using the meals at the kindergarten used as a canteen and already used in these days”. The parents therefore ask for a direct confrontation with the mayor to find solutions that can meet families and teachers.

fierce on the attack

And the minority group leader Elisa Ierace will also ask for clarifications on the occasion of the city council, which had already been scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 30 at 18.30. Ierace wants to clarify the steps that led to the closure of the middle school complex, united in a single building, divided into three buildings and two entrances: one from via San Marco and the other from via Roma, to the primary school. A closure that derives from the results of a double anti-seismic analysis: that of the Tecnoindagini company, which arrived on the mayor’s desk last 8 May and that, immediately following, requested by Francisca from the Start associated studio of Turin, which confirmed the serious structural deficiencies of the pillars. This part of the building, developed on three floors and with a basement, could collapse on itself. Hence the ordinance and the request to the school building sector of the Piedmont Region for technical support to confirm the deficiencies of the structure. And then evaluate what to do. The building could be demolished. The mayor immediately said: «It is a problem that had never emerged in previous years, when the complex had been the subject of safety measures. For example, the anti-fire stairs had been built, while all the fixtures had been replaced. Now, the analyzes aimed at the anti-seismic verification of all the school buildings in the country have revealed the problem of the “body” that houses the six lower secondary classes and three primary classes from an analysis of the cement in the supporting columns. The checks did not reveal any problems in the other buildings”.