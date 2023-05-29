That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies in the world earn

In a new study, the job portal Lensa examined the salaries of employees at companies with billions in profits.
Two German groups are among the ten companies that pay comparatively low average salaries despite high profits.
The analysis also went into the satisfaction of the employees in the company and determined an overall rating from the various factors.
Some companies around the world regularly make billions in profits. The job portal Lensa has evaluated a list of the 100 companies with the highest profits and looked at which billion-dollar corporations the employees earn little on average. Two German companies are among the ten groups.
The evaluation is based on a list of „CompaniesMarketCap“. Lensa examined the factors in the companies Profit and Salary. For the salary, the study was based on the twenty most common statements about a company on the Glassdoor review site. Furthermore, the average rating of the companies was determined on Glassdoor and whether employees rated the group as Employer would recommend. From the information collected, the study authors created a score between zero (poor) and ten (good) for the companies. The data was collected in April 2023.
The results of the study result from this methodology. The extent to which these correspond to real salaries and the quality of a company as an employer cannot be empirically proven. Nevertheless, the results reveal major differences between the groups.
That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies worldwide earn
10. Mercedes-Benz
9. Charter Communications
8. Wells Fargo
7. Dior
6. Lloyd’s table
5. Cosco Shipping
