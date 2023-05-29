Home » That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies in the world earn
Business

That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies in the world earn

by admin
That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies in the world earn

These companies have comparatively low salaries despite billions in profits.
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

In a new study, the job portal Lensa examined the salaries of employees at companies with billions in profits.

Two German groups are among the ten companies that pay comparatively low average salaries despite high profits.

The analysis also went into the satisfaction of the employees in the company and determined an overall rating from the various factors.

Some companies around the world regularly make billions in profits. The job portal Lensa has evaluated a list of the 100 companies with the highest profits and looked at which billion-dollar corporations the employees earn little on average. Two German companies are among the ten groups.

The evaluation is based on a list of „CompaniesMarketCap“. Lensa examined the factors in the companies Profit and Salary. For the salary, the study was based on the twenty most common statements about a company on the Glassdoor review site. Furthermore, the average rating of the companies was determined on Glassdoor and whether employees rated the group as Employer would recommend. From the information collected, the study authors created a score between zero (poor) and ten (good) for the companies. The data was collected in April 2023.

The results of the study result from this methodology. The extent to which these correspond to real salaries and the quality of a company as an employer cannot be empirically proven. Nevertheless, the results reveal major differences between the groups.

read too

Top earners in Germany: With which professions you can get the highest salary

That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies worldwide earn


Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

10. Mercedes-Benz


Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

9. Charter Communications

8. Wells Fargo


Scott Barbour/Getty Images

7. Dior

6. Lloyd’s table

5. Cosco Shipping


Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

4. Toronto Dominion Bank

3. United Parcel Service

2. Home Depot

1. Walmart

read too

Working at the city

Working for the city or state: This is where public sector employees are happiest

See also  Eni: process begins for IPO retail and renewable energy activities. Details (including name) on November 22nd

You may also like

Automaker: Profitability declining – Business Insider

Long weekend of 2 June: the coastal destinations...

Get out of the agony – for a...

Ferretti Group, once again en route to the...

From “buying hardware” to “focusing on actual combat”:...

Francesco Starace new Partner of Eqt Infrastructure

Dax dares a new attempt over 16,000 points

Fini rediscovers himself as an environmentalist: “The kids...

Build an all-round refined home appliance scene Xiaoji...

Panama Canal: Lack of water causes prices to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy