That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies in the world earn

These companies have comparatively low salaries despite billions in profits.

In a new study, the job portal Lensa examined the salaries of employees at companies with billions in profits. Two German groups are among the ten companies that pay comparatively low average salaries despite high profits. The analysis also went into the satisfaction of the employees in the company and determined an overall rating from the various factors.

Some companies around the world regularly make billions in profits. The job portal Lensa has evaluated a list of the 100 companies with the highest profits and looked at which billion-dollar corporations the employees earn little on average. Two German companies are among the ten groups.

The evaluation is based on a list of „CompaniesMarketCap“. Lensa examined the factors in the companies Profit and Salary. For the salary, the study was based on the twenty most common statements about a company on the Glassdoor review site. Furthermore, the average rating of the companies was determined on Glassdoor and whether employees rated the group as Employer would recommend. From the information collected, the study authors created a score between zero (poor) and ten (good) for the companies. The data was collected in April 2023.

The results of the study result from this methodology. The extent to which these correspond to real salaries and the quality of a company as an employer cannot be empirically proven. Nevertheless, the results reveal major differences between the groups.

That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies worldwide earn



10. Mercedes-Benz

10. Mercedes-Benz

Average salary 63,108 euros. Mercedes-Benz 2022 a profit of 20.5 billion euros. The German car manufacturer is known for its good quality. Despite this, employees are paid less than other high-profit corporations.



9. Charter Communications



8. Wells Fargo

8. Wells Fargo

66.445 US-Dollar (62.000 Euro). world. The profit from the second quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023 is 16.3 billion US dollars (15.21 billion euros). On average, employees at the Group receive a salary of



7. Dior



6. Lloyd’s table



5. Cosco Shipping

5. Cosco Shipping

55.200 US-Dollar (51.520 Euro). With a score of 1.09, Cosco is also fifth in the overall ranking. world. Accordingly, the employees receive an average salary of. With a score of 1.09, Cosco is also fifth in the overall ranking.



4. Toronto Dominion Bank



3. United Parcel Service



2. Home Depot



1. Walmart

1. Walmart

40.439 US-Dollar (37.743 Euro) is what Walmart employees earn on average. The Glassdoor rating is only 3.3 and just over half (55 percent) would recommend the company. With a score of 0.41, Walmart also takes the unflattering first place in the entire study. Walmart is loud „Fortune" second place among the top-selling companies in the world. In the Lensa ranking, the retail group ranks first for the lowest average salaries, despite a profit of 19.14 billion US dollars (17.86 billion euros) in 2022.