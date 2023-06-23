Scivita Medical’s 4K UHD fluorescence imaging system will be showcased at EAES 2023…

Scivita Medical

Rom (ots/PRNewswire)

On June 20, 2023 (CET), the 31st International Congress of the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES 2023) opened in Rome, Italy. Medical technology company Scivita Medical attended EAES 2023 and showcased its 4K UHD Fluorescence Imaging System and 3D Visualization System (Booth: E36), reflecting Scivita Medical’s determination to pursue its core strategy of “Globalization”.

Scivita Medical @ EAES 2023

Scivita Medical is a global medical technology company for minimally invasive diagnostics with research and development centers in China and Japan. In addition, Scivita Medical has received FDA/CE and PDMA certifications for its products and has applied for patents in China and overseas. The company’s goal is to increase market penetration with excellent products and to become the preferred brand trusted by doctors and patients around the world through continuous improvement of its core technologies.

With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has built a unique technology platform based on five synergistic core technologies: 4K UHD medical imaging technology, fluorescence medical imaging technology, 3D medical imaging technology, ultra-thin endoscopic imaging technology and single-use endoscopic technology. With its comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products, Scivita Medical wants to cover all types of endoscopic procedures and meet the various medical requirements in this field.

The 4K UHD fluorescence imaging system exhibited at EAES 2023 is developed by the 4K UHD medical imaging technology and the fluorescence medical imaging technology of this unique technology platform. Scivita Medical 4K UHD fluorescence combines with 3D technology to obtain ultra-high definition 3D fluorescence effect images, which can be used in hepatobiliary surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery and urology, etc.

“Our focus is always the physicians and patients we aim to provide the best care. EAES 2023 is a great opportunity for Scivita Medical to speak directly with world-class surgeons to learn more about the patients on the ground.” said Michael Li, vice president of international marketing and sales. “Also, we believed that through this exhibition we could get more local surgeons to know us and recognize us because of the high quality of our products.” Mr. Li further explained.

About Scivita Medical

Founded in 2016, Scivita Medical is a medical technology company that provides minimally invasive diagnostic and treatment solutions and focuses on the research, development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. Scivita Medical has made “globalization” its core strategy and established R&D centers in China and Japan. With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has built a unique technology platform based on five synergistic core technologies and developed a comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and product candidates, covering all types of endoscope procedures performed by the different clinical departments to provide the most diverse to meet medical needs. Adhering to the values ​​of “Clinical Focus”, “Cooperative Innovation”, “People-Oriented”, “Excellence and Efficiency”, Scivita Medical will continuously improve its core technologies, increase market penetration with excellent products and be the preferred brand that doctors and patients in trust all over the world.

For more information, visit: scivitamedical.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107822/Scivita_Medical__EAES_2023.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/das-4k-uhd-fluoreszenz-bildgebungssystem-von-scivita-medical-wird-auf-der-eaes-2023-vorgestellt-301858256.html

Original content from: Scivita Medical, transmitted by news aktuell