Scleroderma: what it is, symptoms, treatments and who it affects

Scleroderma, we know better this rare autoimmune disease but which brings serious problems to those affected. What is it about.

Scleroderma is one pathology autoimmune unusual and rare involving a progressive hardening and thickening of the skin and internal connective tissues.

This disease predominantly affects women between 30 and 50 years of age, although it can occur in individuals of any age and gender. The most concerning aspect of scleroderma is its chronic nature and the possible damage it can cause to internal organs.

Symptoms of scleroderma

Scleroderma can come in many forms and the symptoms can vary from person to person. Common symptoms include a thickening of the skin on the hands, of the face and armsaccompanied by reduced flexibility. Other symptoms include skin ulcers, sensitivity to cold o alle temperature basse, muscle and joint pain, chronic fatigue, difficulty in swallowing e breathing problems.

In some cases, scleroderma can cause damage to internal organs, such as:

esophagus, lungs, heart, kidneys.

Currently, there is no complete cure for scleroderma, but treatments can be aimed at check symptoms it’s at slow down the progression of the disease. The most common drugs used to manage the disease include:

immunosuppressants, anti-inflammatory medicines, medicines to improve blood circulation, drug therapies for pain control, medicines to prevent swelling of the fingers.

Additionally, physical therapy may be recommended to improve mobility and the joint flexibility. In more severe cases where organs are severely damaged, surgery or other therapies aimed at treating specific complications may be needed. It is essential to create a plan personalized treatment according to the individual needs of each patient, in collaboration with a medical specialist experienced in management of scleroderma.

Although autoimmune disease can affect anyone, some people are at a higher risk of developing it. The donne are more likely to develop the scleroderma compared to men, with a ratio of 4 to 1. Even people of african american ethnicity e native americane they appear to be more susceptible to the disease than other ethnicities. Finally, another aspect that should not be underestimated at all is the fact that scleroderma can even have one genetic component, with an increased incidence in the relatives of affected patients. Some environmental factors and stress may be related to the development of the disease, but specific causes have not yet been identified.

