Russia says it has shot down several Ukrainian drones near Moscow
Russia says it has shot down several Ukrainian drones near Moscow

Russia said it had shot down at least five drones near Moscow in the night between Monday and Tuesday: at least two, write Russian news agencies, would have been intercepted about 30 km from the Kremlin, which is the seat of various state institutions Russia and the official residence of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of having sent drones with the aim of hitting the city: at the moment, however, there have been no claims from the Ukrainian authorities (no claim has ever been declared in the case of other attacks carried out on Russian territory in recent months). Due to the presence of drones, all flights arriving and departing at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport were interrupted for a few hours on Tuesday morning, gradually resuming around 7 in the morning Italian.

