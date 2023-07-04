Neymar has to pay a fine of millions for a construction project

The Brazilian judiciary has imposed a heavy fine on football star Neymar for violating environmental regulations in an unauthorized construction project.

The Brazil international and Paris Saint-Germain star has had to pay a total of more than 16 million reals ($3.4 million), Mangaratiba city authorities said today. Among other things, it is about an artificially created bathing pond on Neymar’s luxury property near the metropolis of Rio de Janeiro.

In June, the Brazilian authorities announced an initial fine of five million real against Neymar for violating environmental regulations.

The city of Mangaratiba said it has now imposed four more fines because construction workers had built an artificial swimming pond and beach on Neymar’s property without permission. The total fine amounts to more than 16 million real. Neymar has 20 days to appeal the fine.

“Dozens of Violations”

According to the authorities, “dozens of violations” have been identified during the construction work at Neymar’s estate. Among other things, the 31-year-old had a river diverted and extensive excavation work carried out for his construction project – all without permission.

Authorities cordoned off the property and ordered all construction work on the property to stop immediately. The footballer ignored the instruction: According to Brazilian media reports, he organized a party and went swimming in his pond.

Neymar bought the property in 2016. The property is reportedly over 10,000 square feet and includes a helipad, spa and gym.

