The nominations for the positions of liquidator and member of the supervisory committees are on the way

Announcements posted

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has published two notices aimed at the establishment of two professional lists suitable to hold the office of liquidator of the cooperative companiesfiduciary and auditing companies and that of member of the supervisory committee of the compulsory administrative liquidation procedures of cooperative, fiduciary and fiduciary companies and auditing.

Instances of subscription to the list of liquidators must be submitted via the online platform

Those registered in the professional registers of lawyers, chartered accountants, accounting experts and labor consultants, labor and cooperation experts and those who have performed administrative, management and control functions in joint-stock companies can apply demonstrating appropriate entrepreneurial skills.

Instances of subscription to the list of members of the supervisory committees must be sent via PEC to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Lawyers, chartered accountants, auditors and business consultants and managers and officials in service of Area III of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy can apply.

The deadline for the notice relating to the liquidators alone is set for 15 September 2023.
For the members of the monitoring committees, however, there is no deadline: registration is always open.

