Selenella – Selenella new potato

0
Brand name: Selenella
Name: New potato Selenella
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: August 29, 2023
Documentation
Selenella recall model – Selenella new potato
Brand name: Selenella
Name: New potato Selenella
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: August 29, 2023
Documentation
Selenella recall model – Selenella new potato
29-08-2023 – PDF (0.55 Mb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More