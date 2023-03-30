Skin like it’s been kissed by the sun, that glow like after a holiday – you can have that without sunbathing. Stiftung Warentest tested 20 self-tanners. The test subjects creamed, sprayed or wiped the products on their legs for us, and we also sent the products to the laboratory. The result is impressive: the overall rating was good eleven times. An expensive luxury self-tanner is just ahead, closely followed by significantly cheaper products.

Mousse to cloth: various self-tanners in the test Lotions, gel-cream, milk, sprays, mousses – we have tested self-tanners in various forms of application, explain the advantages and disadvantages of the products and what is important when applying them. Also in the test: tinted products, which have the advantage that after application it is easy to see whether sufficient self-tanning agent has been distributed everywhere. See also Gene therapy for eight children for Hurler's syndrome: "They are much better now" Tipp: Even before paying, you can see and filter all tested self-tanners in the database.

Formaldehyde: is tanning cream harmful? In order for self-tanners to tint the skin, they must contain dihydroxyacetone, or DHA for short. This ingredient splits off formaldehyde. However, this is not indicated on the packaging of the products. We consider this to be problematic and demand that the providers should give the information – in the interest of people affected by a contact allergy to formaldehyde. The dermatologist and allergist Professor Axel Schnuch assesses the risk.